Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2023

When it comes to dining out, don't let dinner have all the fun!

Jennifer Galler
Our annual Breakfast and Lunch Guide puts a spotlight on the sunnier parts of the day, offering ideas for breakfast sandos before the work day, an alternative to the Sunday-brunch ritual of the Bloody Mary, some ideas for lunch on a budget, a musing on the perfect pastry from a local expert and so much more. Read on for ideas about how to fully enjoy some of the tastiest parts of the day!

My Kingdom for a Sandwich: A search for the tastiest breakfast bites around

The Art of the Pastry: A conversation with Cari Brown of Cafe des Chutes

Budget Lunches: The Endangered Species: A local's guide to good eats, without the price creep

New Flavors, New Locations: What you might have missed in Bend's breakfast and lunch dining scene this year

Beyond Bloodys: When it comes to breakfast cocktails, what else is there?

Best of Breakfast and Lunch: Eat early, eat often at these winning places in Central Oregon's biggest reader's poll

