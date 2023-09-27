Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2023

W
hen it comes to dining out, don't let dinner have all the fun!
Our annual Breakfast and Lunch Guide puts a spotlight on the sunnier parts of the day, offering ideas for breakfast sandos before the work day, an alternative to the Sunday-brunch ritual of the Bloody Mary, some ideas for lunch on a budget, a musing on the perfect pastry from a local expert and so much more. Read on for ideas about how to fully enjoy some of the tastiest parts of the day!
New Flavors, New Locations: What you might have missed in Bend's breakfast and lunch dining scene this year
Beyond Bloodys: When it comes to breakfast cocktails, what else is there?
Best of Breakfast and Lunch: Eat early, eat often at these winning places in Central Oregon's biggest reader's poll
