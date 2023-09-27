Breakfast and Lunch Guide 2023

click to enlarge Jennifer Galler

W

My Kingdom for a Sandwich: A search for the tastiest breakfast bites around





The Art of the Pastry: A conversation with Cari Brown of Cafe des Chutes



Budget Lunches: The Endangered Species: A local's guide to good eats, without the price creep

New Flavors, New Locations: What you might have missed in Bend's breakfast and lunch dining scene this year

Beyond Bloodys: When it comes to breakfast cocktails, what else is there?

Best of Breakfast and Lunch: Eat early, eat often at these winning places in Central Oregon's biggest reader's poll



Jennifer Galler

hen it comes to dining out, don't let dinner have all the fun!Our annual Breakfast and Lunch Guide puts a spotlight on the sunnier parts of the day, offering ideas for breakfast sandos before the work day, an alternative to the Sunday-brunch ritual of the Bloody Mary, some ideas for lunch on a budget, a musing on the perfect pastry from a local expert and so much more. Read on for ideas about how to fully enjoy some of the tastiest parts of the day!