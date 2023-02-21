 Central Oregon Pets 2023 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Central Oregon Pets 2023

It's not just the humans who live the good life in Central Oregon! The pets of the region like to have a good time, too.

Central Oregon Pets 2023
Inside this edition of Central Oregon Pets, you’ll find plenty of evidence of the good life. In our story on catios on page 29, we chat with a local couple who spends their entire working life ensuring cats have a sunny place to relax outdoors. In our annual Central Oregon cutest pets contest featured on page 5, dogs and cats and other local animals display their most charming selves. And in our “Bark and Bougie” story on page 20, see how local dogs live the high life on the trails and in hotels designed just for them. That’s just some of the stories you’ll find inside this issue.

Pet Photo Contest! Cute pets of Central Oregon

Taking Photos of Pets: It's Harder Than It Looks! Expert Advice from photographer Megan Baker

Off-Leash Agility at Bend's Newest Park: New off-leash dog park and agility course at Alpenglow was inspired by public input

Flying High and Hunting Low with Falconry: Sasquatch, the red-tailed hawk, and Jim Webber, president of Oregon's Falconer's Association, find partnership through mutualism and trust

Bark and Bougie: Dogs live more like kings than wolves, and more luxury services are emerging for our four-legged friends

Guide Dogs for the Blind: A nonprofit organization built upon the "It takes a pack" approach

Airport Dogs Share a "Pawsitive" Attitude: Certified Therapy Dogs reduce travel anxiety at the Redmond Airport

A Cat's Castle: The Catio: Outdoor cat enclosures offer a sunny spot - and a sense of safety for cats and their humans

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

