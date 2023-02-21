Central Oregon Pets 2023

Inside this edition of Central Oregon Pets, you’ll find plenty of evidence of the good life. In our story on catios on page 29, we chat with a local couple who spends their entire working life ensuring cats have a sunny place to relax outdoors. In our annual Central Oregon cutest pets contest featured on page 5, dogs and cats and other local animals display their most charming selves. And in our “Bark and Bougie” story on page 20, see how local dogs live the high life on the trails and in hotels designed just for them. That’s just some of the stories you’ll find inside this issue.

