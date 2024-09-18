Cheers to After-Work Drinks

click to enlarge Savannah Mendoza

McMenamins Old St. Francis School

Conveniently located in downtown Bend, McMenamins Old St. Francis School is an ideal spot for an office happy hour or post-work drinks. Once a Catholic schoolhouse built in 1936, this charming venue has been transformed into a casual hangout with vibrant, quirky décor and a cozy, inviting atmosphere. Whether you're settling into the Fireside Bar, finding your way to the hidden Broom Closet or enjoying the warmth of an outdoor fire pit at O'Kane's, McMenamins delivers a happy hour experience that's hard to beat.

Happy hour runs from 3-6pm Sunday through Thursday offering $1 off pints, ciders, well drinks and wine, plus $2 off Distillery Flight, and $5 off Edgefield bottled wines. Pair your drinks with a menu of favorites like the famous Cajun tots, crispy McMenamins fries, truffle fries or a hearty cheeseburger.

click to enlarge Savannah Mendoza

After work, my colleague Chad Barnes and I headed to O'Kane's, once the schoolhouse's former garage and now a laid-back retreat with stained glass windows and crackling outdoor fire pits. We sipped on a refreshing 33rd State IPA, crafted with Mosaic hops for a citrusy, slightly bitter punch and a Spiced Cranberry Margarita mixed with Lunazul Blanco Tequila, cinnamon, cranberry and freshly squeezed lime.

McMenamins Old St. Francis School

700 NW Bond St., Bend



900 Wall

For more of an upscale happy hour, 900 Wall is an excellent choice. Located in a two-story brick building in downtown Bend, the restaurant features modern cuisine with a refined atmosphere, making it a great spot for a post-work gathering. The airy dining room and chic bar area set the tone for an elevated yet approachable happy hour experience.

Happy hour is available nightly from 3-5:30pm with $1 off draft beers and $7-$8 wines and craft cocktails. The menu includes thoughtfully crafted small plates, sandwiches and pizzas, using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. Don't miss the country-style terrine or the Draper Valley chicken sandwich, layered with herbed ham, mozzarella and crisp romaine.

Sip on classic cocktails, from a lemon drop with tart, zesty flavor to a sidecar, while enjoying good food and great conversation for a memorable office happy hour.

900 Wall

900 NW Wall St., Bend



Wildwood Bar & Grill

Nestled at The Box Factory in the former Brown Owl space is Wildwood Bar & Grill. It exudes the same cozy, welcoming charm as its predecessor, with warm wood accents and a rustic feel that invites you to kick back and relax. The lounge area in the back creates a comfortable spot for groups of co-workers to gather and settle in after a long workday.

Wildwood offers happy hour Tuesday through Sunday at 3-6pm with $2 off pints of beer, cider and seltzers, plus $1 off craft cocktails. Its signature cocktails are not to be missed, featuring drinks like the Strawberry Sparkler – a bright, fizzy blend of strawberry-infused Aperol, lemon, soda and cava - and the Bronx Sour, a bold mix of bourbon, lemon and simple syrup, with a red wine served over a large ice cube.

Pair your drinks with Wildwood's food offerings, including a flavorful Buddha bowl, crispy falafels and golden sweet potato fries. Stop by with your co-workers to unwind with a well-deserved drink, great food and a friendly atmosphere after a day at the office.

Wildwood Bar & Grill