Happy Hour, Outdoors

click to enlarge Savannah Mendoza

With Bend being an outdoor-centric town, this year's Happy Hour Guide had to feature spots that highlight outdoor seating, where people can unwind with a refreshing drink or meal. Who doesn't love sitting outside with a cold IPA or cocktail after an adventure or a long workday in Central Oregon? When I heard about the buzz surrounding Hawkeye & Huckleberry, which opened in southwest Bend at the former Walt Reilly's, I knew I had to check it out.

click to enlarge Savannah Mendoza

One of Bend's newest dining destinations, Hawkeye & Huckleberry blends a modern-cowboy theme, ranch-to-plate cuisine and craft cocktails. Led by celebrity chef Brian Malarkey, the restaurant embraces the outdoor, Western spirit of Central Oregon, creating a warm, inviting atmosphere. Malarkey, known for his appearances on "Top Chef" and the Food Network, teamed up with his brother James to create a space that honors their ranching and rodeo heritage while paying tribute to their hometown roots.

Hawkeye & Huckleberry kicks off each day with happy hour from 4-5pm in its spacious bar, lounge and patio areas. Each space offers a unique setting, from the large square-shaped bar lounging on plush couches with guitars hanging in the background, or soaking in the fresh air on the outdoor patio.

click to enlarge Savannah Mendoza The Tumalo Honey.

The happy hour menu keeps the cowboy theme alive, featuring a $10 Hawkeye Burger, a crisp Romaine Salad, $5 Draft Beer, $8 Pacific Northwest House Wines and $2 off their signature cocktails. Of course, I couldn't pass up the chance to try one of the specialty cocktails for happy hour, so I opted for the Tumalo Honey – a rich blend of Old Forester bourbon, blackberries, pink peppercorn, sage honey and lemon. The result was a cocktail that balanced sweetness with a touch of warmth, perfect for a sunny late afternoon on the patio. My colleague Julianna LaFollette accompanied me and went for the cleverly named "I'm Your Huckleberry," a mix of Empress rose gin, Wild Roots Huckleberry, lemon, basil and egg whites. The cocktail was light and refreshing, with a silky, foamy top that added a luxurious texture. The name, referencing Val Kilmer's famous line in "Tombstone," made it even more fun to sip.

click to enlarge Savannah Mendoza

Walking into Hawkeye & Huckleberry, you immediately feel the blend of rustic charm and modern flair. The space is expansive but cozy, with leather seating, cowhide pillows, canvas camp tents and vintage western posters decorating the walls. Whether you're seated at the sleek marble bar lounging on the plush couches or enjoying the fresh air on the patio, guests are treated to a welcoming ambience that feels authentically cowboy modern.

The Malarkey brothers' roots in ranching and rodeo culture don't just inspire the décor – it's also evident in the menu. Locally sourced ingredients are a cornerstone of their dishes, and their high-quality steaks, sourced from the Malarkey's ranch in Tumalo, are a standout feature. From the smoky, juicy Hawkeye Burger to the crisp Romaine Salad, each happy hour dish brings a taste of ranch-to-plate to the table.

Hawkeye & Huckleberry Lounge

Happy hour daily 4-5pm

225 SW Century Dr., Bend

