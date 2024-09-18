No Frills, Daytime Thrills

Maybe you're nursing a broken heart or recovering from a bad day at the plant. Or maybe you're just a beleaguered office jockey with too much to do, not enough hours in the day to finish all of life's busywork, and a strong need to pair whiskey with that final draft you need to write. (If you're starting to think this scenario is autobiographical, I am appalled!)
The D
For those with a craving for a strong drink and a dark place to crawl into, we got you. Among my first choices for such endeavors is of, course, the D&D Bar & Grill, where the lights are never turned up, and the happy hour food is exactly what I crave. You'll be set quite right with a solidly poured, tall glass of whiskey and Coke and an order of happy-hour chicken strips and beer batter fries. Don't fight the vibe this place is oozing from every crevice. You came here for no frills and daytime thrills, right?
M&J Tavern
There's also the M&J Tavern – slightly sunnier during the daytime, but equally as welcoming to its many overworked and underappreciated local denizens. Get the jojos. You're welcome. Even better for the day-drinking crowd: M&J is now open at 9am on the weekends. Now that's a recipe for a weekend of blurry bliss/forgetting life's woes/having your parents drive you home from downtown at 1pm on a Sunday.
Timbers East
If you're an east sider (me too), and downtown or the west side seems like too much work, then let Timbers East be your guide to day-drinking obscurity. The bar opens at 9am on weekends and 11am on weekdays, and it's always game day inside this spot.