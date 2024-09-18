 No Frills, Daytime Thrills | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
No Frills, Daytime Thrills

When you need a dark bar on an otherwise bright day

Maybe you're nursing a broken heart or recovering from a bad day at the plant. Or maybe you're just a beleaguered office jockey with too much to do, not enough hours in the day to finish all of life's busywork, and a strong need to pair whiskey with that final draft you need to write. (If you're starting to think this scenario is autobiographical, I am appalled!)

The D

For those with a craving for a strong drink and a dark place to crawl into, we got you. Among my first choices for such endeavors is of, course, the D&D Bar & Grill, where the lights are never turned up, and the happy hour food is exactly what I crave. You'll be set quite right with a solidly poured, tall glass of whiskey and Coke and an order of happy-hour chicken strips and beer batter fries. Don't fight the vibe this place is oozing from every crevice. You came here for no frills and daytime thrills, right?

D&D Bar & Grill
927 NW Bond St., Bend
M&J Tavern

There's also the M&J Tavern – slightly sunnier during the daytime, but equally as welcoming to its many overworked and underappreciated local denizens. Get the jojos. You're welcome. Even better for the day-drinking crowd: M&J is now open at 9am on the weekends. Now that's a recipe for a weekend of blurry bliss/forgetting life's woes/having your parents drive you home from downtown at 1pm on a Sunday.

M&J Tavern
102 NW Greenwood Ave, Bend

Timbers East

If you're an east sider (me too), and downtown or the west side seems like too much work, then let Timbers East be your guide to day-drinking obscurity. The bar opens at 9am on weekends and 11am on weekdays, and it's always game day inside this spot.

Timbers East
2570 NE Twin Knolls Dr., Bend

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. You can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis.
