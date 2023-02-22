 Off-Leash Agility at Bend's Newest Park | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become an Insider.
Join now Support Us

Off-Leash Agility at Bend's Newest Park

New off-leash dog park and agility course at Alpenglow was inspired by public input

By

Whether you have a chill, laid-back pug or a springy, high-energy Labrador retriever, the Alpenglow Park dog area has a safe space for your pup to have some time off leash. The park opened in June 2022 and so far, pets approve.

click to enlarge Off-Leash Agility at Bend's Newest Park
Allie Noland

When designing the 37-acre Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend, Bend Park and Recreation District reached out to the community through a public outreach process to find out what Central Oregon wanted from the project. 

“Unsurprisingly, a fenced-in dog off-leash area was a high priority for a lot of folks,” said Ian Isaacson, BPRD project manager for Alpenglow Community Park Project. 

Isaacson led the project planning and designed the dog park, splitting it into two sections—3.4 acres for the larger dog area and .5 acre for the small dog area. Some of the feedback from the public suggested looking into installing an agility course. BPRD wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to provide that experience and equipment for dogs and their owners, Isaacson told Central Oregon Pets.

click to enlarge Off-Leash Agility at Bend's Newest Park
Allie Noland


At Alpenglow, pets and owners can utilize hoop jumps, dog walks, doggie crawl tunnels, stepping paws and more. The agility equipment came from BarkPark, a company that makes durable dog park obstacles.

In the large dog area, the space has a variety of features—an open dirt and grass area for fetching, a lengthy agility course for training, trees for sniffing and picnic tables for owners. Small dogs can also weave through poles and run through tunnels with its smaller-scale agility obstacles. The .5-acre area is designated for dogs less than 15 inches at the shoulder and under 25 pounds.

“The public does play a major role in shaping how our parks are designed, and the agility course is the perfect example of that,” Isaacson said. “That wasn’t on our radar until it was brought up during the public outreach process.”

click to enlarge Off-Leash Agility at Bend's Newest Park
Allie Noland

BPRD dog parks are the only public spaces within the city limits where dogs can be off leash legally, according to Isaacson. 

In addition to the off-leash dog park, Alpenglow offers an open lawn area, bouldering area, seasonal spray ground, event pavilion, public picnic tables, accessible trails, a children’s playground and multi-use pathways.

Alpenglow Community Park
61049 SE 15th St., Bend



About The Author

Allie Noland

Allie Noland

Allie graduated from Gonzaga University with a degree in journalism and public relations. She loves writing articles that have anything to do with arts and entertainment. When she’s not writing, you can find her skiing, playing volleyball, backpacking, gardening and checking out local restaurants.

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Central Oregon Pets
All Special Issues & Guides

Readers also liked…

An Uptick in Returned Pets?

By Nicole Vulcan

An Uptick in Returned Pets?

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Promotions

Newsletter Signup

More by Allie Noland

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

More from Central Oregon Pets

More »

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • February 21-28, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation