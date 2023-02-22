Off-Leash Agility at Bend's Newest Park

Whether you have a chill, laid-back pug or a springy, high-energy Labrador retriever, the Alpenglow Park dog area has a safe space for your pup to have some time off leash. The park opened in June 2022 and so far, pets approve.

click to enlarge Allie Noland

When designing the 37-acre Alpenglow Park in southeast Bend, Bend Park and Recreation District reached out to the community through a public outreach process to find out what Central Oregon wanted from the project.

“Unsurprisingly, a fenced-in dog off-leash area was a high priority for a lot of folks,” said Ian Isaacson, BPRD project manager for Alpenglow Community Park Project.

Isaacson led the project planning and designed the dog park, splitting it into two sections—3.4 acres for the larger dog area and .5 acre for the small dog area. Some of the feedback from the public suggested looking into installing an agility course. BPRD wanted to take advantage of the opportunity to provide that experience and equipment for dogs and their owners, Isaacson told Central Oregon Pets.

click to enlarge Allie Noland