Restaurant Guide 2023

Looking for something new? Craving certain flavors?

The Source Weekly Restaurant Guide is your go-to, whether you’re planning a special night or just want a casual lunch or dinner out on the town.

This year, like others, our team of food writers has carefully selected our choices for Restaurant of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Food Cart of the Year, along with bringing you a story on the trends we’re seeing in the Central Oregon dining scene. (In 2023, we’ve opted to retire the Rookie Cart of the Year award – a designation we created only a few years ago – to instead let readers decide on their favorite new carts in our Best of Central Oregon readers’ poll this summer.)

We have a lot of fun doing the research for this issue, and we hope it helps you in your dining “research” throughout the year as well. Our team spends weeks scouting out new places and ones that have moved, and then we spend countless hours on the phone, checking the accuracy of hours and locations. But as always, call ahead when in doubt, because things change quickly.

Restaurant of the Year: BOSA Food & Drink: With fresh pastas, great wines, an attractive interior and good vibes for days, BOSA is where Bendites want to be

Rookie of the Year: Yoli: Joe Kim’s latest venture filled a hole in the Bend dining scene: Korean flavors, both traditional and inventive

Food Cart of the Year: Da Nang: Unassuming, with a simple menu, Da Nang packs in the flavors

Authentic Italian, Wine and Sustainability: Hot food and drink trends for Bend 2023


