Restaurant Guide 2023

The Source Weekly Restaurant Guide is your go-to, whether you’re planning a special night or just want a casual lunch or dinner out on the town.

This year, like others, our team of food writers has carefully selected our choices for Restaurant of the Year, Rookie of the Year and Food Cart of the Year, along with bringing you a story on the trends we’re seeing in the Central Oregon dining scene. (In 2023, we’ve opted to retire the Rookie Cart of the Year award – a designation we created only a few years ago – to instead let readers decide on their favorite new carts in our Best of Central Oregon readers’ poll this summer.)



We have a lot of fun doing the research for this issue, and we hope it helps you in your dining “research” throughout the year as well. Our team spends weeks scouting out new places and ones that have moved, and then we spend countless hours on the phone, checking the accuracy of hours and locations. But as always, call ahead when in doubt, because things change quickly.



