 Submit Your Photos Now in Our 2023 CO Pets Photo Contest! | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
The Source Weekly reporting is made possible by the power of your support! Become an Insider.
Join now Support Us

Submit Your Photos Now in Our 2023 CO Pets Photo Contest!

By

Is your pet the cutest? Is your goofy looking pup ready for their close-up?

Now is the time to show the entire world, or at least your fellow pet loving Central Oregonians that your pet is the best.

From now until February 6th, submit your photo of your pet to be considered in one of our 15 categories. Click the photo to submit now!

Submit Your Photos Now in Our 2023 CO Pets Photo Contest!
CO Pets

Winners will receive a feature in the upcoming pets issue and prizes from our sponsors that will be announced soon!

So grab your camera or search through your sea of saved photos and send them our way!

The winners will be featured in our Central Oregon Pet issue, hitting the stands on February 23rd.

Photo submissions will be accepted until February 6th at midnight.
Come back and vote for your favorites from February 7 - 14. Voting will close February 14 at noon!

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Central Oregon Pets
All Special Issues & Guides

Readers also liked…

An Uptick in Returned Pets?

By Nicole Vulcan

An Uptick in Returned Pets?

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

More by CO Pets Staff

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Current Issue

Digital Edition

This Week

  • January 25- 1, 2024

Previous Issues

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation