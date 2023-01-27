Submit Your Photos Now in Our 2023 CO Pets Photo Contest!

I

CO Pets

s your pet the cutest? Is your goofy looking pup ready for their close-up?Now is the time to show the entire world, or at least your fellow pet loving Central Oregonians that your pet is the best.From now until February 6th, submit your photo of your pet to be considered in one of our 15 categories. Click the photo to submit now!Winners will receive a feature in the upcoming pets issue and prizes from our sponsors that will be announced soon!So grab your camera or search through your sea of saved photos and send them our way!The winners will be featured in our Central Oregon Pet issue, hitting the stands on February 23rd.Photo submissions will be accepted until February 6th at midnight.Come back and vote for your favorites from February 7 - 14. Voting will close February 14 at noon!