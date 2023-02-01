Agatha May and the Anglerfish

Did you know there's a zone in the ocean called bathypelagic? In science room ten, students have been exploring ocean dwellers. Scales! Claws! Stingers! Their assignment is to research a sea creature and learn all its features. Agatha May hopes her favorite is left but she is choosing last because she hasn't earned any merit points. Turns out chewing bubble gum, being tardy and not focusing in class don't win any points. Luckily, her fish was unclaimed! But Agatha May can't figure out why her fellow students aren't as excited about the humpback anglerfish as she is. Song's colorful drawings are filled with ocean waves, bioluminescence lights and beautiful views of an anglerfish. This picture book will inspire children to learn, encouraging them with the message, "Follow your passion as far as your creativity will take you."

