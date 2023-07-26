 BendNest Editor's Note Fall 2023 | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Bend Nest Parenting Magazine
Back to Source

BendNest Editor's Note Fall 2023

By

Passage to Fall

These days, perhaps you're savoring the last sweet sounds of summer, fitting in an overnight to the mountains while anticipating the return of routines and structured learning. As we head into the new season, there's much to look forward to in Central Oregon.

Fall is for locals — trails and parks are less crowded and there's a quiet hum around town. Think pumpkin patches and fruit stands, cool crisp days and chilly nights.

click to enlarge BendNest Editor's Note Fall 2023
Submitted

I've just returned from an extended stay with my parents across the country, and I've never been more thankful to return home to Bend. Our community is unique. For the most part, families have chosen this location to raise their young. And, why not? In this work-from-home era, parents can be intentional about the place they call home.

As our humble town has grown, so have the education opportunities. Unlike the times when you just headed to your neighborhood school, there are heaps to navigate when it comes to high school options: AP or IB? Dual enrollment or CTE classes? Best to be informed as you enter this new age and stage. Annette Benedetti's Education piece breaks down the various acronyms and programs.

Along the lines of education, the topic of substitute teachers comes top of the list. As shortages nationwide have also impacted schools here at home, not surprisingly, parents are stepping up to fill the gaps; some even putting careers aside.

When it comes to school transportation, many kids these days jump on their e-bikes to make the commute. Sadly, this summer was a wake-up call when a fatal accident involving a local teen on an e-bike revealed some inherent dangers, especially for our youth. David Sword's relevant article on the subject, which appeared in the Source Weekly newspaper shortly after the June accident, is reprinted this issue for our readers.

Even with the structure of routines, there's always time for fun. I would highly recommend the edible arrangements craft in Kids Corner. Anyone can create these easy works of art — non-toxic and delicious!

Wishing you the magic of autumn and beyond!

About The Author

Angela Switzer

One of the original members of the Source team, Angela remembers the days of ringing fax machines and crying babies when the newspaper operated out of her home. She loves all things outdoors, especially mountain biking with hubby, trail running and cooking gourmet meals, while camping in her beloved Eurovan. Her...

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

More Editor's Note
All Bend Nest

Trending

Comments (0)

Add a comment

Add a Comment

Bend Nest

Jul. 25-Aug. 14, 2024
Digital Edition

Previous Issues

Calendar

See All
View All Our Picks

Submit an Event

Free

Submitting an event is free and easy.

FREE STUFF

Bend Ticket Giveaway

Newsletter Signup

More by Angela Switzer

More »

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Want to Advertise With Us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

© 2023 Lay It Out Inc. | 704 NW Georgia Ave. Bend, Oregon 97703 | Privacy Policy

Powered By Foundation