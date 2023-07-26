BendNest Editor's Note Fall 2023

Passage to Fall

These days, perhaps you're savoring the last sweet sounds of summer, fitting in an overnight to the mountains while anticipating the return of routines and structured learning. As we head into the new season, there's much to look forward to in Central Oregon.

Fall is for locals — trails and parks are less crowded and there's a quiet hum around town. Think pumpkin patches and fruit stands, cool crisp days and chilly nights.

I've just returned from an extended stay with my parents across the country, and I've never been more thankful to return home to Bend. Our community is unique. For the most part, families have chosen this location to raise their young. And, why not? In this work-from-home era, parents can be intentional about the place they call home.

As our humble town has grown, so have the education opportunities. Unlike the times when you just headed to your neighborhood school, there are heaps to navigate when it comes to high school options: AP or IB? Dual enrollment or CTE classes? Best to be informed as you enter this new age and stage. Annette Benedetti's Education piece breaks down the various acronyms and programs.

Along the lines of education, the topic of substitute teachers comes top of the list. As shortages nationwide have also impacted schools here at home, not surprisingly, parents are stepping up to fill the gaps; some even putting careers aside.

When it comes to school transportation, many kids these days jump on their e-bikes to make the commute. Sadly, this summer was a wake-up call when a fatal accident involving a local teen on an e-bike revealed some inherent dangers, especially for our youth. David Sword's relevant article on the subject, which appeared in the Source Weekly newspaper shortly after the June accident, is reprinted this issue for our readers.

Even with the structure of routines, there's always time for fun. I would highly recommend the edible arrangements craft in Kids Corner. Anyone can create these easy works of art — non-toxic and delicious!

Wishing you the magic of autumn and beyond!