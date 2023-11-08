Collective Voices Creating Change

Inspired by a sense of social justice and advocacy for change, many high school students across Bend are coming together to roll up their sleeves and get busy. Through the diverse clubs at local high schools, students are working toward a common goal of creating an inclusive, welcoming environment which supports differences and forms bridges to the outside community. From multicultural to gender-affirming clubs, environmental to animal care, Bend-La Pine School District's high school clubs provide a lens on the pulse of this generation. Here, Bend Nest explores how one of these student-driven clubs at Bend's newest high school, Caldera, is making an impact.



click to enlarge Submitted

Popular at high schools across the country, National Honors Society is one such club that encourages students to use their skills to help their communities. President of Caldera's National Honors Society, Miranda Vogel, explained how starting NHS at her school offered students an opportunity to volunteer and work with a team to make a difference. "The biggest goals for the National Honors Society at Caldera this year are to build our community reach and gain more members to serve our school community the best we can," Vogel explained. "NHS is still new (at Caldera) and we have just figured out the kinks in our program to fully function and grow at a steadier rate."





"I believe students can make a real difference if given the resources to be heard and seen. I truly believe that we are about the world around us and are motivated to make an impact." - Miranda Vogel, President of the National Honors Society, Caldera High School

In past years, students in Caldera's NHS have volunteered for the Bend Marathon. They've also been instrumental in planning the annual Winter Wonderland at Caldera, which brings people in from the outside community to create a marketplace at the school. NHS members also serve as library aids.

"We intend to be involved in a lot more this year!" Vogel exclaimed. With high hopes and hours of brainstorming, Vogel and the other NHS students have been envisioning how they can make an impact in supporting Caldera students and blurring the lines between their school and the community.

click to enlarge Submitted

Although it's early in the school year, Caldera's NHS members have already implemented a new program that offers younger students extra help with their schoolwork. Vogel explained the trial and error process. "Being such a new school, we struggled to find the best strategy to make a difference here at Caldera."

After multiple advising sessions with administrators, they curated a successful plan to support younger students. NHS members now tutor students in one-on-one sessions during their advisory periods.

NHS also provides its members with a new perspective and a serving attitude. "Learning to be an active citizen at an earlier age helps to make students aware of the larger issues in our society that may not be happening right in front of them, expanding their desires to help others and find solutions to those problems," said Vogel.

She explained how her generation is fueled when they sense injustice, creating an activist spirit. "I have seen many students and teenagers in my generation get fired up about issues such as global warming, Roe v. Wade, political elections and more. I believe students can make a real difference if given the resources to be heard and seen."

Vogel invites the community to reach out to Mr. Navez at Caldera High School with needs and ideas for partnership, as they are seeking more community partners. "We want to help in any way we can," Vogel said.