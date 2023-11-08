Editor's Note Winter 2023

click to enlarge Submitted

We are rounding the corner, headed into the holidays!

For many, this is a joyous time of year, but for others, the holidays can be difficult. For our family, this will be a different kind of Christmas without my dear dad, who passed away this year.

However, there is much to celebrate this season, as loved ones come together, enjoying quality time, continuing traditions, especially with children sharing in the magic of it all.

What's on the agenda for your holidays? It's always fun to get the kids in the kitchen over the school break. Let us walk you through the steps for creating your own homemade eggnog and spiced mulled cider. Hot drinks are a sure hit this time of year!

If you have a little one, you'll want to read up on tips to ensure your toddler has a positive experience without getting overwhelmed by the festivities. Visits from relatives and holiday parties can disrupt a child's schedule and lead to cranky kids!

We're headed into snow season soon, and everyone can't wait to get outdoors to explore. Why not help the kids build an epic snow fort or igloo in the backyard?

While indoor play centers are amazing when it comes to hosting a child's winter birthday party, we've got some cool outdoor options for an out-of-the-box experience this year. It's always fun to see the kids out in nature and it's certainly easier on the wallet.

It will be New Year's before you know it. Our suggestion: skip the dinner reservations and plan a memorable home New Year's Eve party that's sure to delight young and old.

Don't forget, we are your go-to resource for what's happening around town and beyond during the holidays. Craft bazaars, musical performances, sing-alongs and special museum exhibits are just a few of the events you'll find listed in our calendar section. Plan and book early!

Everyone here at Bend Nest wishes you a beautiful holiday season!