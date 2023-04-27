Food and Farm Trail for the Whole Family

Here in Central Oregon, we are blessed to live in a thriving agricultural community where farm-fresh produce grows right around the corner. From juicy purple plums to crisp green kale, and grass-fed beef to local honey, so many nourishing options abound! Children love picking out food and are more likely to eat their vegetables if they've had a say in selecting them.

Inspired by the High Desert Food and Farm Alliance's High Desert Food Trail (check out hdffa.org), we have created a mini Food & Farm Trail just for you! In addition to an entertaining day at the farms, when you shop local, you're supporting hardworking farmers and ranchers by paying them fair market value for their goods.

Starting in the north, your first stop is Well Rooted Farms in Redmond, which offers a popular "U-pick" vegetables and flowers experience at its location from July through October. They also run three different self-serve "veggie shed" farm stands where you can snag seasonal fruits and vegtables during the summer months, as well as find year-round pasture raised eggs, pasture raised pork and beef during the colder seasons. Many local groceries feature their products, but it's way more fun to check out the farm in person!

Well Rooted Farms

20377 Swalley Rd., Redmond

As you head south, wind your way into Tumalo, and pop by Tumalo Farmstand, a large outdoor produce stand that operates from April to October. This stand is the real deal, working closely with local Oregon farmers to bring seasonal freshness to local families. They also offer farm boxes for pre-order. According to its website, the owner grew up in Hawaii and remembers picking apple bananas in the backyard and eating fresh pomegranates off the tree. Bringing this same passion for fresh fruit to Bend, they established their farmstand where you can find organic and locally grown berries, cherries and so much more! (Don't forget the wet wipes for those sticky little hands).

Tumalo Farmstand

64677 Cook Ave., Bend

No trip to the north side of town would be complete without a stop at Sakari Farms, run by the indigenous ecologist and agriculturalist, Spring Alaska Schreiner (Upingaksraq) and her husband, Sam Schreiner. Inspired by her heritage, Schreiner's 6-acre farm grows Native American first foods, houses a seed bank for national tribal members and offers technical assistance and farming classes. Sakari Farms specializes in tribal peppers, tomatoes, potatoes, garlic, herbs and one-of-a kind native flowers. You can also pick up hot sauce, tea, clothing, plant medicine and skin care products from its shop. Notably, they implement organic, biodynamic and regenerative agricultural growing practices, so you know your dollars are going to a great cause. You'll find its products at Locavore and a few other Bend grocery stores.

Sakari Farms

65060 US-20, Bend

Heading south on Hwy 20 into Bend, swing east on Butler Market Road where you'll start to notice numerous small acreage hobby farms. Two of our favorites are Fibonacci Farm on Eagle Road and Fields Farm on Pettigrew Road. Both semi-urban, family-run farms nestled within the Bend city limits, they offer CSA box options as well as year-round honor system farm stands where you can drop off payments and select your goodies from the fridge or baskets.

Both farms are committed to sustainability and responsible stewardship. According to its website, Fields Farm uses pesticide free, soil building methods and grows a wide range of vegetables including arugula, Brussels sprouts, specialty broccolis, kohlrabi, summer squash and more! Fibonacci Farm's website also shares information about its focus on soil health by not tilling the ground and by adding organic matter. In addition to fresh vegetables and eggs, they also specialize in fresh flower bouquets, which is a unique offering.

Fibonacci Farm

63910 Eagle Rd., Bend

Fields Farm

61915 Pettigrew Rd., Bend

If you choose to venture to the Sisters area, you'll find Seed to Table Oregon, while further east toward Prineville you'll encounter Bluestone Natural Farm, L&S Farm, Garden SunLife Farm and Ranch, Wine Down Ranch and Windy Acres Dairy, all of which are part of the High Desert Food Trail.

Finally, south of Bend toward La Pine, you can complete your adventure at Red Oak Farms Alpacas to visit these magnificent creatures in person and pick up yarn, roving, raw fleece and even a rug, all made from the herd's wool.