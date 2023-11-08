Hot & Homemade

Nothing quite kicks off the holiday season like a hot spiced drink. Sure, it's easy to pick up a carton at the grocery store, but just remember, specialness is worth it.



Eggnog

Generally speaking, there are two camps when it comes to this festive holiday drink, but what's not to enjoy about this creamy, egg-y, spiced specialty that comes around but once a year? This recipe is easy and kid-friendly (with adult supervision).

What is Egg Nog?

Eggnog has been around since about the 13th century. Basically, eggnog is a mixture of beaten egg yolks and cream.

What is the Process?

Eggnog starts with whisking egg yolks with sugar until light and pale. Slowly add a mixture of warm milk, vanilla extract, cinnamon and nutmeg to the whisked egg yolks until it's all combined. Finally, warm on the stove until it has thickened. Add heavy cream after it is removed from the heat.

Hot Tip:

Remember to add the warm milk and spices SLOWLY so you don't cook the eggs!

Hot or cold?

While some people like to warm up the eggnog, it is traditionally served chilled. Add some whipped cream on top for an even more decadent experience!

Storage

If you're serving it right away, place in a pitcher or bowl over ice to keep chilled. Store any excess in an airtight container in the fridge for up to four days.



Hot Mulled Apple Cider

This recipe is super easy and versatile, but really captures the holiday spirit. It's fabulous around an outdoor fire pit or bon fire. The aroma of spices with orange and cinnamon notes is to die for! Kids love it, and it's adaptable for an adult holiday beverage!

What Does "Mulled" Mean?

Mulling spices are a mixture of spices – usually cinnamon, cloves, allspice and nutmeg, sometimes star anise and cardamom too. Also, it usually includes dried fruit such as raisins, apples or orange rind.

Adult Beverage?

Yes! This part is simple. Traditionally, a splash of bourbon is added to the cider for the adults, while the kids enjoy the same drink sans alcohol.

Juice or Cider?

Apple cider is juice pressed from apples, usually early in the season and often unfiltered.

This recipe works best with fresh-pressed cider that's sold refrigerated rather than on the shelf. If you can get cider at a farmers' market or local orchard, all the better. Look for organic too.

Homemade Eggnog

Ingredients:

2 c. milk

1/2 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. pure vanilla extract

6 large egg yolks

1/2 c. granulated sugar

1 c. heavy cream

1 c. bourbon or rum (optional)

whipped cream for topping

Makes 4-5 servings.



Directions:

In a small saucepan over low heat, combine milk, cinnamon, nutmeg and vanilla and slowly bring mixture to a low boil.

Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk egg yolks with sugar until yolks are pale in color. SLOWLY, add hot milk mixture to egg yolks in small batches to temper the eggs. Whisk until combined.

Return mixture to saucepan and cook over medium heat until slightly thick (and coats the back of a spoon) but does not boil. (If using a candy thermometer, mixture should reach 160º.)

Remove from heat and stir in heavy cream and, if using, the liquor. Refrigerate until chilled.

When ready to serve, garnish with whipped cream (optional).





Hot Mulled Apple Cider

Ingredients:

1/2 gal. fresh, unfiltered apple cider (non-alcoholic)

1 granny smith apple sliced

1 fuji apple sliced

1 orange sliced

1 c. cranberries

12 whole cloves

4 (3-inch) cinnamon sticks

1 tsp. ground allspice

1/4 tsp. ground nutmeg

7 whole cardamom pods

2 tbsp. maple syrup

Orange slices, for garnish

Cinnamon sticks, for garnish

Makes 10 servings

Directions:

Bring all ingredients to a boil in a large pot, cover the pot, reduce heat and simmer for one hour.

Strain the cider mixture though a fine mesh sieve. Discard solids.

Garnish with additional fruit and cinnamon sticks, if desired.

Serve hot! Refrigerate leftover cider up to five days.