It's Baby Season!

After a long winter, most Central Oregonians look forward to warmer weather and a little color to the landscape. The High Desert morphs as flowers bloom, leaves sprout and the opportunity to spend more time outdoors finally arrives. Spring and summer signal a time of new life, especially for the array of animals, domesticated and wild, that give birth this time of year.

click to enlarge Submitted

In Central Oregon, there are numerous opportunities to see these cute little critters. Baby birds are the most common and easiest to view. Familiar locals like robins, scrub-jays and chickadees suddenly emerge to build nests and search for food for their hatchlings. They can be seen in almost any backyard setting or while on a hike. The quail scurrying along with their young in tow are one of my favorites.

At home, we have noticed a family of nuthatches return each year in the springtime. From the living room window, we watch Mom feed the fluffy, tiny heads that poke out of the bird box demanding their next meal. Along the Deschutes River Trail, it is common to catch a glimpse of goslings or ducklings cheerfully floating along, trying to keep up with Mom.

Born year-round, baby rabbits are not as easy to view in the wild. However, they are numerous at the local nonprofit, Ember's Wildflower Animal Sanctuary and Bunny Rescue, which allows volunteers to feed and play with them. Did you know a baby rabbit is called a kitten?

click to enlarge Submitted

Since cats and dogs also give birth year-round, the Humane Society of Central Oregon has always been a favorite weekend trip for my daughters. We don't take any animals home, but they love to pet and play with the puppies and kittens. The little ones get adopted quickly, so you might have to visit often to have a chance to play with them.

The cutest of all baby animals just might be the newborn alpacas, or cria, as they are called. Usually born May through September, they can be seen in spades at Crescent Moon Ranch in Terrebonne where visitors come to view and feed them. By the way, did you know you can take an alpaca home? It's true, but be sure to ask for details and make sure you're ready for the care involved!

Baby mule deer, or fawns, can be seen in town, although viewing them in open spaces makes for a grander experience, as they playfully hop and chase each other through the woods. The mothers are very protective, as our dog, Loki, learned the hard way!

In fact, animal parents can be quite aggressive when it comes to protecting their young, so be careful! When encountering wildlife there are a few things to keep in mind. Reputable organizations like the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, as well as other professionals who work with animals, stress the need to leave wildlife alone.

Of course, wild baby animals are cute and adorable, and we often want to pick them up, but there are reasons to resist the urge. If you find an animal, don't suddenly approach it. Perhaps the mother is out searching for food. Often, after a human has interacted with a baby animal, even by accident, the mother will abandon the poor critter.

click to enlarge Submitted

It is also dangerous to feed wildlife. Animals have specialized diets and often become malnourished from relying on human food. In addition, because animals sometimes carry diseases, there are further risks involved.

To view wildlife in a safe environment, visit the Sun River Nature Center, the High Desert Museum or other places previously mentioned. Think Wild, an organization that rescues and rehabilitates wildlife, is one of the most valuable nonprofits for animals in Central Oregon. By offering unique volunteer opportunities, its mission is to educate the community through summer camps, field trips, internships and more. Their annual event held in May, "Baby Season Baby Shower," helps raise funds and awareness for orphaned baby animals.

If you suspect an animal might be hurt or needs attention, call the hotline number below. Most importantly, remember the popular mantra used by animal care specialists: "If you care leave it there." The more Central Oregon grows, the more we must learn to properly cohabitate with wild animals and their young.

Wildlife Hotline: 541-241-8680