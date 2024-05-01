 Nest Bookshelf: A Bear, A Fish, And A Fishy Wish | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Nest Bookshelf: A Bear, A Fish, And A Fishy Wish

Recommended by Paige Bentley-Flannery, Community Librarian, Deschutes Public Library

By

Art by Brandon James Scott

A Bear, A Fish, And A Fishy Wish

Words by Daniel Bernstrom and Art by Brandon James Scott

Who will get their fishy wish?" Hungry Bear hopes it will be him! Little ones will smile as Bear goes on a new adventure along the river. Follow him as he chases a fish through the flowing river, over rocks and into the forest. Watch the fish fly and the bear hide. How many silver fish will bear see? Simple words create an engaging, rhyming and gorgeous outdoor quest along with beautiful illustrations that capture the journey of Bear and a fish, underwater and on land, in deep shades of green and blue. In this summer sequel to "A Bear, A Bee and a Honey Tree," Bernstrom and Scott are back with a fun flowing river adventure. Readers will appreciate Bear, his thoughtfulness and the funny fish.

