Nest Bookshelf: Welcome to the Wonder House

click to enlarge Illustrations by Deborah Freedman

Welcome to the Wonder House

Poems by Rebecca Kai Dotlich & Georgia Heard. Illustrations by Deborah Freedman

We are all born with a sense of wonder." In this poetry collection, even simple objects such as a window, door or tree house inspire verse. Readers walk through the Wonder House, where each room is filled with poetry. At the beginning of the book, examine the contents and drawings matching each room such as the Room of Mystery, or Science or Quiet. Poems in question format ask about fossils and oceans. You might even dig for "wriggling worms." What will you discover in the "whooshing air?" Each poem celebrates the wonder of nature. Dotlich and Heard capture young readers' imagination and curiosity through their writing. Freedman's illustrations are dreamlike and stunning, giving everyone a glimpse into the Wonder House.