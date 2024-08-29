Nest Fall Calendar

Wednesdays

Bend Farmers Market

FOOD – Rain or shine, this outdoor market is open all season long offering fresh fruits, veggies, meats, seafood, baked goods and more. Support local ranchers and farmers by making this a weekly stop. 11am-3pm, through Oct. 9 in Brooks Alley.

Downtown Bend | Free

Moms + Groms Meetup

MEETUP – Come to Boss Rambler from 3-6pm every Wednesday. Show up with your grom(s) to socialize and have an adult beverage with other moms while the kiddos make new friends! All moms get $1 off drinks!

Boss Rambler Beer Club | Free

Thursdays

Mommy & Me: Breastfeeding Support Group

SUPPORT – This weekly meetup includes all new moms or moms-to-be. There are lactation consultants to help answer questions. All are welcome, including partners and siblings, no matter the feeding method. Check Facebook for updates as space may be limited. 1-3 pm.

St. Charles Health 2600 Building | Free

Fridays

Redmond Farmers Market

FOOD – Featuring locally grown produce, artisan foods, prepared delicacies and crafts, this market shares a dedication for supporting local farms while sharing healthy foods. 3-7pm through September 27.

Centennial Park, Downtown Redmond | Free

Saturdays

Northwest Crossing Farmers Market

FOOD – Discover a bounty of seasonal produce, locally raised meats, fresh eggs and cheese, handmade items, beautiful flowers, tasty morsels and so much more. Support local farmers and artisans. Open every Saturday during the summer season from 10am-2pm. Northwest Crossing Drive.

Northwest Crossing | Free

Sisters Farmers Market

EXPLORE – Experience the bounty of the growing season at the Sisters Farmers Market this year. Shop for fresh produce and local goods every week. SNAP & EBT accepted. 10am-2pm, through October 13.

Fir Street Park | Free

Sundays

Family Yoga at Sisters Farmers Market

YOGA – Experience family yoga at the market every Sunday 10:15-11am on the shaded stage. Move and breathe in community. Bring your yoga mat, your littles and grandma. Pre-registration encouraged but not necessary.

Fir Street Park | Free

Thursdays starting September 19

Downtown Bend: Toddler Story Time

READ – Enjoy an active time with stories, songs and movement rhymes for children18-36 months. Toddlers like to move, so this story time features plenty of participation through songs and action rhymes. Your child will be introduced to letter sounds, vocabulary and the fun of interacting with you and others.

Deschutes Library Downtown | Free

deschuteslibrary.org



September 2

Monday Big Lawn Series at Suttle Lodge – Blair Borax

MUSIC – The Suttle Lodge is a perfect stop for touring bands and musicians. Catch a variety of tunes on the big lawn from 6-8pm.

The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse | Free

September 4

Music on The Green – Hokule'a Ohana Central Oregon

DANCE – Grab a blanket, bring your lawn chairs and the family to Redmond. More than just music, you'll enjoy tasty local food, drinks, desserts as well as craft vendors. This fun family block party atmosphere has plenty of things to do with the kids and is one of the longest-running community festivals in Central Oregon.

Sam Johnson Park | Free

The Beaver Den – Scientific Literacy Book Club

READ – Beavers are fascinating animals with so many mechanisms of influencing the world. Each month we select a published research paper relating to beavers to read, evaluate and discuss. Gain a deeper understanding of how their influences on other species and environmental processes are studied and established.

Think Wild | Free

Monday Big Lawn Series at Suttle Lodge – Ian George

MUSIC – The Suttle Lodge is a perfect stop for touring bands and musicians. Catch a variety of tunes on the big lawn from 6-8pm.

The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse | Free

Oregon Outback + Cowboy Dinner Tree

OUTDOORS – Join Wanderlust Tours for a day of exploration in the Oregon Outback. On the adventure, hike around the stunning Fort Rock and visit the Homestead Village Museum before heading to the infamous Cowboy Dinner Tree in Silver Lake, Oregon for a mouth-watering meal. Next, venture to Hole-in-the-Ground and enjoy the night sky!

Wanderlust Tours Office | $245 per person (includes meal at Cowboy Dinner Tree)

Kids' Fairy Houses

PLAY – Let your little one's imagination run wild. Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Martha Lussenhop at the Metolius Preserve to build your own fairy house. Use materials found in the forest and create a small fairy abode. Build confidence exploring and enjoying nature. Perfect for kids ages 4-7 with a grown-up in tow. 1-3pm. Registration required.

Metolius Preserve | Free

September 8

Deschutes River Trail: Benham Falls

OUTDOORS – Wanderlust Tours is excited to bring more access to the outdoors by partnering with AdvenChair to help those with mobility challenges get into the outdoors and explore beautiful areas. With the AdvenChair off-road wheelchair and the incredible team of volunteers at AdvenChair, enjoy the reward of stunning views and bask in the serene beauty and power of the Deschutes River.

Wanderlust Tours Office | $300 per group of 4 (includes use of 1 AdvenChair)

wanderlusttours.com/advenchair-deschutes-river-accessible-guided-hike





Heroes on the Run 5K

RUN – Bend-based nonprofit Street Dog Hero hosts the 5th annual Heroes on the Run 5K Fundraiser and Kids Mini-Run. Heroes on the Run is a family- and dog-friendly 5K race, Kids Mini-Run, street fair and fundraiser. Join this annual event to help serve dogs in need around the world and in their communities. 10am.

Athletic Club of Bend | $40

September 10

Sisters: Music Together Workshop

MUSIC – Music Together-Central Oregon is an early childhood music and movement program for children ages 0-5 (and their grownups). The music curriculum has decades of research behind it, in both music education and child development. These classes show parents and caregivers how to help their children become confident music-makers just by having fun making music themselves.

Sisters Public Library | Free

September 11

Nature Kids: Animal Architects!

OUTDOORS – Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Karen Walsh for Nature Kids! Get outside and explore the nature of Central Oregon on guided family walks just for kids. Kids and their families can explore, imagine and grow through hands-on activities and experiences outside. During September, we'll explore the homes animals create. Search for nests, webs and mounds while learning what animals need to thrive in the natural world. Perfect for kids ages 5-10 with a grown-up in tow.

Shevlin Park | Free

deschuteslandtrust.org/hikes-events/hikes/nature-kids-animal-architects



September 11 + 25

Downtown Bend: Wednesday Walks with the Library

WALK – Looking to energize your lunch break? Join this lunchtime walking group for a fun walk around Downtown Bend. We'll meet outside at the Downtown Bend Library courtyard on NW Kansas Ave. and will walk various routes around downtown for a total of 30 minutes. All abilities are welcome and our #1 rule is no one walks alone. Email Rya Fennewald at [email protected] to be added to our list for walk reminders.

Downtown Bend Public Library | Free

September 12

Riverside Yoga + Wine Event

YOGA – The best combination ever – yoga, mingling, outdoor beauty and wine (or bubbly water). This special yoga event is designed to help you get centered and move mindfully with a fun flowing yoga practice and then have time to mingle outside. After a one-hour outdoor yoga practice, we will walk over to Va Piano Vineyards Tasting Room to sample their wine and enjoy the views of the river and mountains. All levels welcome. If you are pregnant don't worry, our teachers can adjust the class for you and we will have non-alcoholic beverages. Adults over 21 only. Event is held outside on the grass next to Va Piano Vineyards Tasting Room and the Deschutes River Trail in the Old Mill District. 5:30-7:30pm

Free Spirit Yoga | $35

September 17

La Pine: Wildlife Stories with Think Wild

READ – Come learn about local wildlife hospital Think Wild! Participants will learn about how Think Wild assists injured wildlife in Central Oregon, and the organization will provide a reading of Maggie the One-Eyed Peregrine Falcon. This book relates to injured wildlife and overviews what a wildlife hospital like Think Wild does to help. It follows the story of an injured peregrine falcon and her journey to becoming an ambassador for her species. After the reading, participants will get to make and decorate a toilet paper roll falcon!

La Pine Public Library | Free

September 18

DIY Cave – Lego Robotics

ART – In this workshop you will build and program robots using LEGO's educational SPIKE app kits. Students build a solid foundation in LEGO robotics and will be able to create, modify and control their own robotic creations. These workshops are a great first dive before DIY Cave's series of robotics and 3D printing classes. Computers and robots will be provided for workshop's duration. No prior robotics or programming experience required. Basic familiarity with computers and technology is beneficial.

DIY Cave | $79.80

September 19

Downtown Bend: Rainbow Family Night

READ – Celebrate the LGBTQIA2S+ community with an interactive story time and crafts. This event will highlight newly published LGBTQIA2S+ books for the whole family, provide space to connect with other local families, and allow new friends to create rainbow crafts together. Snacks and drinks provided. Bring the whole family!

Deschutes Library Downtown | Free

September 20

KIDZ BOP LIVE

MUSIC – Grab the last days of summer and enjoy an outdoor show at the Hayden Homes Amphitheater. KIDZ BOP Kids is back on the road bringing their family-friendly pop concert out west during their Never Stop Live Tour. With three record releases a year, families can sing and dance to kid-friendly music.

Hayden Homes Amphitheater | $41.30+

Page to Screen Family Movie Night – Hotel for Dogs



FILM – Enjoy the movie, "Hotel for Dogs" (2009). Free tickets available (about three weeks before the program) at towertheatre.org. This film will be screened with Spanish dubbing and English subtitles as part of the Tower Theater's participation in Bend's welcoming week. Tickets are free but required.

Tower Theatre | Free

September 21

Kids' Fairy Houses

PLAY – Bring the kids and join the Deschutes Land Trust and Mary Yanacanlin of East Cascades Audubon Society for a fall nature exploration! Explore the pine forests of the Metolius Preserve and search for woodpeckers and the obvious signs they leave behind. Discover why birds are harder to find at this time of year and enjoy the fall colors of the changing season. Perfect for kids ages 4-7 with grown-up in tow. Registration is required and opens one month prior to the event.

Metolius Preserve | Free

deschuteslandtrust.org/hikes-events/hikes/kids-falling-for-nature



September 27 – 29

Sisters Folk Festival

MUSIC – Featuring 32 performers at seven venues, this music festival in the charming town of Sisters is one you won't want to miss. Sisters Folk Festival is a year-round nonprofit organization that strengthens community and transforms lives through music and art. Inspiration abounds for the whole family!

Downtown Sisters | Prices vary

September 28

Nature Kids: Animal Architects!

OUTDOORS – Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Karen Walsh for Nature Kids! Get outside and explore the nature of Central Oregon on guided family nature walks just for kids ages 5-10. Kids and their families can explore, imagine and grow through hands-on activities and experiences outside. During September, we'll explore the homes animals create! Search for nests, webs and mounds while learning what animals need to thrive in the natural world. Perfect for kids ages 5-10 with a grown-up in tow.

Paulina Creek Preserve | Free

October 1

Downtown Bend: Infant Music Together Workshop

MUSIC – Grow your baby into a confident music maker. This workshop is intended for non-mobile babies up to eight months and their caregivers. Developing your baby's natural musicality will open the door to a world of possibility, not only for music learning but for all learning. Join Stephanie Brathwaite of Music Together-Central Oregon to learn lots of musical ways to connect with your little one!

Downtown Bend Public Library | Free

October 2

The Beaver Den – Scientific Literacy Book Club

READ – Each month we select a published research paper relating to beavers to read, critically evaluate and discuss. Beavers are fascinating animals with so many mechanisms of influencing the world. Closely examining primary literature will give us a deeper understanding of how their influences on other species and environmental processes are studied and established. Scientific writing can be impenetrable, but discussing a text together is a great way to enhance understanding and grow curiosity for the details that others notice. October is bat appreciation month! Did you know bats are found in greater numbers and diversity at beaver ponds compared to ponds without beaver?

Think Wild | Free

October 2

Step Into the Ice Age

LEARN – Learn all about the Ice Age through archaeology! This program is recommended for children grades 2-6 and their caregivers. The Archaeological Society of Central Oregon invites you to learn about an amazing archaeological site that has thousands of fossilized footprints of Ice Age animals and humans. From the trackway evidence, archaeologists can "see" stories of hunters stalking a giant sloth, mammoths crossing the path of a woman and child and teenagers slipping and sliding in the mud along the ancient lake. You can even count how many of your steps are equal to the step of a mammoth!

Becky Johnson Community Center | Free

October 4 – October 6

Bend Fall Festival

FESTIVAL – Bring the whole family and enjoy an exciting weekend downtown. This festival features craft makers and fine artists, great local music, a family play zone, delicious gourmet food, pumpkins and so much more! The highlight for kids is the Harvest Run in Troy Field downtown.

Downtown Bend | Free

October 5

Kids Harvest Run

RUN – Join in for an exciting PacificSource Kids Rock the Races event! Kids between the ages of 3-10 will have a blast on this fun course! Each little runner will receive a pumpkin to take back to the Bend Family Play Zone's Pumpkin Painting Station after the race. Starts at noon.

Troy Field Downtown | $10

October 9

Nature Kids: Treemendous Trees!

OUTDOORS – Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Karen Walsh for Nature Kids! Get outside and explore the nature of Central Oregon on guided family nature walks just for kids ages 5-10. Kids and their families can explore, imagine and grow through hands-on activities and experiences outside. During October, we'll explore the homes animals create! Search for nests, webs and mounds while learning what animals need to thrive in the natural world. Perfect for kids ages 5-10 with a grown-up in tow.

Hollinshead Park | Free

October 13

Gift of Music Fundraiser

FUNDRAISER – The Cascade School of Music has been enriching lives one note at a time for over 20 years. Human potential and connection are more fully realized through lifelong engagement with music and their mission is to provide individuals with pathways to explore their interest in music through exceptional instruction in an inclusive, accessible and inspiring community.

Tetherow Pavilion | Free

Walk to End Alzheimer's

WALK – Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®is the world's largest fundraiser for Alzheimer's care, support and research. This inspiring event calls on participants of all ages and abilities to join the fight against the disease. Participants are encouraged to raise critical funds that allow the Alzheimer's Association to provide 24/7 care and support and advance research toward methods of prevention, treatment and ultimately, a cure.

Riverbend Park | Free

October 14 + 15

DIY Cave – Two Day Kids Woodworking

ART – In this two-day workshop, kids will have an outlet for their creativity and tackle design challenges using technical problem-solving skills and mathematics to design and craft something special. Kids will focus on design, measurement and layout techniques while gaining experience with power tools such as the miter saw, drill press, palm and drum sanders, router and various hand tools. Beginners and intermediate beginners are welcome.

DIY Cave | $229

October 20

Tumalo Creek Scenic Hike

OUTDOORS – Wanderlust Tours is excited to bring more access to the outdoors by partnering with AdvenChair to help those with mobility challenges get into the outdoors and explore beautiful areas that initially may not seem accessible. With the AdvenChair off-road wheelchair and the incredible team of volunteers at AdvenChair, we will enjoy the reward of stunning views and learn about bask in the serene beauty and power of the Deschutes River.

Wanderlust Tours Office | $300 per group of 4 (includes use of 1 AdvenChair)

October 23

DIY Cave – Kids 3D Printing

ART – Are you curious about exactly how something gets from an idea to a real-world object? This class will cover everything from how a 3D printer works to creating and printing out custom designs. You will be directed to the proper software to add to your own computer for future self-learning too. Beginners and intermediate beginners are welcome.

DIY Cave | $119

October 25

World of Victory Harvest Party

CARNIVAL – Join the annual World of Victory Harvest Carnival! The event will feature carnival games, laser tag, bounce houses, food trucks, live auction, silent auction, prizes and more. Admission is free.

Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center | Free

October 26

Happy Girls Run Sisters

RUN – Grab your mom, daughter and sister for the classic Happy Girls Run in Sisters. Enjoy a day of woman-powered camaraderie and crisp, gorgeous fall scenery with custom medals and amazing swag. Half marathon, 10K or 5K - pick your distance and celebrate your achievements! Register early and save.

FivePine Lodge, Sisters | $65 and up

Nature Kids: Treemendous Trees!



OUTDOORS – Join the Deschutes Land Trust and Karen Walsh for Nature Kids! Get outside and explore the nature of Central Oregon on guided family nature walks just for kids ages 5-10. Kids and their families can explore, imagine and grow through hands-on activities and experiences outside. During October, we'll explore the homes animals create! Search for nests, webs and mounds while learning what animals need to thrive in the natural world. Meet other families, learn more about the natural world around us and have fun! Perfect for kids ages 5-10 with a grown-up in tow.

Metolius Preserve | Free

