The Universe in You: A Microscopic Journey

The Universe in You

What are you made of? Explore a microscopic journey from the smallest hairs on your body to your DNA. This journey takes readers from our solar system to a calliope hummingbird to cells. It is a beautiful and captivating picture book filled with science facts, including "atoms are the building blocks of molecules" and "the nucleus is at the center of the cloud." Caldecott winner Jason Chin travels through the universe of "you" with engaging elements about the tiniest of things. Detailed illustrations explain that cells are like tiny water balloons and offer connections to other science facts, allowing your imagination to grow. Readers will be inspired to look around at all living things, from the tallest trees to the longest whales. This book is an adventure in science that's enjoyable and inspirational for the whole family. The building blocks of matter and life and the periodic table of elements are provided in the back of the book.