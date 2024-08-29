Things I've Learned: Emerson Levy

click to enlarge Submitted

Emerson is a mom, state representative and attorney. She lives in NE Bend with her husband Sean, who works for St. Charles Health System, and their daughter, June, who is headed to the fourth grade this fall, and loves art and Mario Party.

What did you learn from your parents about parenting?

I come from a big, blended, modern family. And with all our quirks, we are a family of doers. I spent a lot of time with my grandparents, and they really gave me the freedom to try things and explore. They instilled in me the value that most things are "figure-out-able."

What do you hope your child learns from you?

That's a tricky question! I hope my kiddo knows her and her friends' places are not on the sidelines. We are not bystanders in our own lives and in our community. I am a busy, imperfect working mom, but if one thing rubs off, it is to pick trying over cynicism.

What superhero power do you wish you had as a parent?

Like most parents or caregivers, I wish to be like Hermione from Harry Potter and be in two places at once. I would love the superpower to know the right thing to say after a hard day or a complicated friend thing, which has been new and hard to navigate.

How are kids today different than when you were a kid?

I was a latchkey kid. We spent so much time exploring. One of my favorite stories is about my best friend and me adventuring in what I thought was a forest. Looking back, it was an empty neighborhood lot, and we found a bottle labeled poison. We were terrified. We brought it back to my friend's mom. She washed the bottle and put it on the counter. It was the 90s; it was the perfume, Poison!

It's a different time; I hover more than my parents ever did, for better or worse.

Do you have a role model?

My grandmother Faye and my husband's grandmother Lucia are two of my role models. Lucia came to this country in the 1950s with $300 and built a fierce and independent life. Grandma Faye lived through the Depression in Oklahoma. They were two remarkable women who were strong in their own ways, despite pretty tough circumstances.

How is holding office like being a parent?

Being a parent of a nine-year-old and being in the state legislature is demanding and rewarding. June loves to come to Salem and visit the Capitol. She calls herself mini-Mommy or mini-Representative. She gets how the government works and how to work for votes. It plays out in real life; she got a petition together stating that she should have a new dog named Violet. She got lots of signatures, made posters, the whole shebang.

What do you think the next generation has in store for us?

Wonderful things are in store for this next generation. They are kind, empathetic and funny. At my daughter's school, I hear the students say encouraging words to each other. I feel nothing but hope for this generation. They face the big challenge of balancing living in both the real and virtual worlds with pressures my generation and other generations didn't experience. I believe they will be the generation that strikes the right balance.

How do interpret this phrase? "Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country."

Given everything happening in the world, I've thought about that infamous speech several times in the last few weeks. I love reflecting on the history and events leading to that speech. The heart of those words is to act and give back; that theme resonates today. Like my grandma says, you can't give from an empty cup. We must support families if we want our kids to thrive and build a better world. We need appropriately funded schools, housing, students with full bellies and high-quality childcare.