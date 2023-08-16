click to enlarge Source

Schoolhouse Produce and Provisions doesn't just provide organic produce, meats and all kinds of thoughtfully sourced grocery items, but with the Lunchbox, Schoolhouse's in-house deli, it also provides Redmond's Best Lunch.

Owner Heidi Cook explains: "We are hoping that our customers think of us as a bit more than a produce store. We'd love to fill a niche as a Redmond's local neighborhood market, where you can just pop in, grab some fresh Central Oregon vegetables, a locally baked loaf of Unity bread, select a local cheese from Windy Acres or a cut of Big Summit beef, add a Farmhouse Pie or some scoops of Bonta Gelato and call it dinner!"

With a menu featuring fresh salads, smoothies, sandwiches, avocado toast and much more, it would be easy to go back daily without trying the same thing twice. "Our main goal at Schoolhouse is that our sandwiches nourish your day," says Cook. "We want you to feel that you put some good food in your body and that's going to fuel you through the afternoon. We craft our sandwiches on generous slices of local sourdough bread, then we pack on the organic veggies, house-pickled onions and our special Schoolhouse-made dill mustard sauce."

In just a brief conversation with Cook, it's easy to tell how passionate she is about supporting local farms, sourcing fresh foods and feeding the community she cares about. "It's my hope that our customers feel at home in our store, that they feel comfortable, seen and taken care of," says Cook. "Our daily soup sign always says, 'Made with Sweet Love,' and that's really an unofficial motto of Schoolhouse. We really love making customers happy through food."

