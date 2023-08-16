click to enlarge Source

Sebastian's Seafood & Specialty Market opened at The Grove in Northwest Crossing in 2021 and in two short years has made a name for itself for being the local place for all things seafood. The specialty market features a full-service seafood and meat case, high-quality imported goods and specialty products and plenty of deli and grab & go items — we're talking everything from King Crab legs to Kurobuta Pork chops to poke to Japanese cucumber salad. The selection at the market is impressive and varies seasonally, of course. Ahi poke, seafood salads, ceviche, fresh dips and sauces are freshly prepared in-house and ready for takeout daily.

click to enlarge Robb McDonough

Adjacent to the market is Sebastian's Café, with an emphasis on seafood dishes. There are daily specials along with regular menu items such as Fish & Chips (cod or halibut), lobster rolls, the new Dungeness crab roll, a Teriyaki Smoked Salmon bowl, clam chowder, lobster bisque and even a wagyu beef burger.

click to enlarge Robb McDonough Fish & Chips, one of the signature dishes at Sebastian’s Café in The Grove in NW Crossing.

Founder/Owner Sebastian Galletti grew up in the seafood industry. His family has over 50 years of experience in fresh seafood. After 11 years working in the family's multigenerational seafood distribution business, he went out on his own and opened Sebastian's. He's thrilled that his venture is being welcomed by the community. "Thank you Central Oregon for voting us best seafood."

Sebastian's Seafood & Specialty Market

921 Mount Washington Dr., Bend

541-728-0696

sebastiansseafoodbend.com

Market open Mon-Sat 9am-7:30pm, Sun 9am-6:30pm

Café open Mon-Sat 11am-8pm, Sun 11am-7pm

Second place: Anthony's in the Old Mill District