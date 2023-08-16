click to enlarge Source

Karrie Trowbridge, the owner of Lark Mountain Modern, had never owned or worked in a home décor shop when she decided to purchase Lark from its original owners.



Lark opened in January of 2020 and soon after that, was forced to shut down due to the pandemic. The team decided to weather the storm by turning to online operations, creating a business that offered in-store pickup. As soon as the online store went live, customers went crazy, said store manager Liz Odell.





(Editor's note: This story has been updated from the print edition to reflect that Trowbridge purchased the store from its original owners. We regret the errors).

Lark carries specialty home décor as well as furniture, soft goods like table linens and napkins, jewelry and gifts. According to Odell, the retail store attempts to source as many local and women-owned goods as they can.

In addition to the variety of items in the store, Odell mentioned that the prices range greatly as well. Shoppers can find décor and gifts for under $10.

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette From left: Lori White, Joann Wolpert and Liz Odell.

"Anybody can come in and get something," Odell said. The selection of upscale and carefully picked décor is something that Odell believes makes the store stand out. The location isn't so bad either; on NW Wall Street in Bend. The downtown building that home décor shop sits in has housed several businesses before them. It was a men's clothing store, a home goods store and, right before Lark, a record store.

click to enlarge Julianna LaFollette Shoppers can find a variety of goods at Lark.

Odell and Trowbridge have been Bend locals for many years and believe the "mountain modern" décor fits Bend perfectly. "We know what Bend is. . . we love our customers and we love talking to them," said Odell. The staff hopes that Lark is a place where people come in and feel a sense of happiness and beauty.







Lark Mountain Modern

831 NW Wall St., Bend

Mon-Sat 10am-6pm, Sun 10am-5pm

541.797.2099

larkmountainmodern.com

Second place: Haven Home Style