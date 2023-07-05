Vote for Your Favorite Places in the Best of Central Oregon 2023!

I t's time to vote for your favorite local businesses and services in the Source Weekly's 2023 Best of Central Oregon Readers' Poll!



The online ballot will open on Wednesday, July 5, and the paper ballot will be in this week's edition of the Source Weekly.



The results of the 2023 Best of Central Oregon Readers' Poll will be printed in the August 16, 2023 edition of the Source Weekly.



click to enlarge Source

VOTING IN THE SOURCE'S BEST OF CENTRAL OREGON READERS' POLL



Here's what you need to know: In order for your vote to count and to make sure we get the most accurate results, follow these simple rules. Don't worry. You got this.



1) Return your ballot by 5pm Sunday, July 16 (if you're sending via snail mail, your ballot must arrive by 5pm on Friday, July 14.)



2) Enter only once.



3) You must use ballots found inside the issue of the Source Weekly, or submit your votes through the online poll at bendsource.com. No photocopies or faxes will be counted.



4) Fill in votes in at least 25 categories. This is mandatory.



5) Include your name and email address. (No name = no vote.)

The very best way to cast your vote is online, with the survey at the bottom of this page. You'll need to create a login (email and password) or use one you've used in the past. Logging in online automatically enrolls you in our Cascades Reader newsletter, but we won't share your information elsewhere.



Or you can mail or drop off your ballot:

Source Weekly

704 NW Georgia Ave.

Bend, OR 97703 >>Click Here to Vote in the Best of Central Oregon 2023<<

Questions? Check out our FAQs. PDF — Best_of_Central_Oregon_FAQs.pdf

More questions? Email



Don't be a ballot-box stuffer! Readers may nominate the same business in no more than three categories. Make no mistake, we WILL toss out any ballots that go over that limit.



In that same vein—we can tell when you purchase votes from overseas—don't do it. It's a waste of money and bad karma. Spread the word and encourage your customers to vote for you!

