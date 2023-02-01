 Sell Your Home by Promoting It as Pet-Friendly | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Sell Your Home by Promoting It as Pet-Friendly

Bend is a dog town! Appeal to buyers with these top tips

Bend is known as one of America's great dog towns. And with good reason. Bend is a very dog-friendly place with so much open space to explore and many opportunities for bringing your dog along for the ride, wherever you may roam. Some recent estimates have suggested that there's one dog for every three people in the city of Bend. That's a lot of dogs!

With that rate of dog families, it's smart to think about ways to make your home a bit more dog-friendly before listing it. This is especially true if you live in a neighborhood frequented by young families, or sprinkled with trails, parks and dog parks. If you have a dog or other pet yourself, you'll want to be sure to keep your home clean and in tip-top shape scent-wise.

Easy backyard bonuses for fur baby

Does your home have a nice-sized yard? Better yet, is it fenced? These are the top two desires of a dog owner. Keeping a safe, clean and fun space for a fur baby is key. No-mow fountain grass is easier to clean and maintain. A water and food station might be a nice addition. Take things up a notch by adding a doggie house that has a cute design and is a true retreat for that special pup.

Doggie doors can be a plus or minus

Some dog owners love a dog door, others not so much. While they offer a nice taste of freedom, it's best for your real estate professional to point out where a dog door would be a perfect fit. That way, the would-be owner can decide for themselves and avoid closing the door if that's their desire.

Shady spots for the win

Central Oregon summers can be very sunny and hot, especially mid-day. This affects both people and pets. It's wise to evaluate the amount of shade you get during the heat of the day and make accommodations if needed.

Stage pet-focused storage areas

A designated space for keeping leashes, toys and other belongings can be a big bonus for dog owners touring your home. Place a bin labeled "Dog Toys" in your mud room or garage entryway. Hang leashes neatly in a space that make sense. If you have a dog grooming spa, make sure it is sparkly clean and be sure to include a beautiful photo in your listing.

Remember, not every buyer will love pet-friendly

Keep in mind potential buyers may not share your same enthusiasm for pets. Make sure you keep any messes or odors to a minimum. A good deep-clean before you list your home could instantly pay off. Additionally, if you're about to move out and want to spruce up your home in the meantime, invest in pet-friendly and easy-to-clean materials like tile or laminate. And it should go without saying that pets should find another place to stay while tours and open houses are happening.

As a pet owner, you know all too well how difficult it can be to find the perfect home — one that's large enough and pet-friendly enough for your furry family members. If you want to draw in potential buyers who are looking for that oasis, think about including a few simple amenities they will see value in and be sure your real estate professional does a good job of pointing them out.

