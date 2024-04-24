Restaurant Guide 2024

click to enlarge Tambi Lane

Restaurant of the Year: Rancher Butcher Chef



Rookie of the Year: Dear Irene



Food Cart of the Year: Americana



Rookie Food Cart of the Year: Farmer's Deli

o say that things are changing quickly in the Central Oregon food scene would be an understatement. While the pandemic certainly made things shift in the way of closures, it also brought something else: more newcomers from larger cities, eager to enjoy our region’s sun and fun times, and to bring us new locations with new flavors. Over the past year, we’ve seen the closure of some Bend mainstays — the closure of Spoken Moto, the Brown Owl and Dogwood, for example, as well as the addition of a slate of new places, largely powered by recent transplants to the area.Our annual Restaurant Guide aims to encapsulate what’s happening on the dining scene in Central Oregon, first with our Rookie Cart, Rookie Restaurant, Food Cart and Restaurant of the Year awards, but also, with the listings of the restaurants and food carts of Central Oregon. Our listings experts have checked and re-checked the hours and contact info for all of the businesses listed inside — but like the scene itself, things change quickly. When in doubt, it’s always best to call ahead to verify opening hours and such.From the Source Weekly eating team, who can think of no better task than to eat at, rate and share restaurants with our readers, we say, buen provecho!