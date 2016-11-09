Fire 'Em Up 

Every February, the Deschutes River glows orange in the light of the fire pits and fire-themed artwork that's part of Oregon WinterFest. The fire pit competition began five years ago and continues to grow in size and talent every year. If you're a metal artist (or another creative type), this is your chance to shine...or glow? The accepted submission will be displayed over the three-day festival, with cash prizes awarded for first through third place.

WinterFest—the largest Winter Festival on the west coast—is seeking artists to create original works that incorporate fire. The competition has two divisions: Fire Pit and Fire Sculpture. Your original work can be made with any non-flammable material, so let your ideas start simmering!

Check out OregonWinterFest.com for more information or submit your design plans to karin@layitoutevents.com by Dec. 15