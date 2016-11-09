November 09, 2016 Culture » Art Watch

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Fire 'Em Up 

Join WinterFest's Fire Pits & Sculptures Competition. Win Cash!

By
artwatch-bf0f7ed76071c4de.jpg

Every February, the Deschutes River glows orange in the light of the fire pits and fire-themed artwork that's part of Oregon WinterFest. The fire pit competition began five years ago and continues to grow in size and talent every year. If you're a metal artist (or another creative type), this is your chance to shine...or glow? The accepted submission will be displayed over the three-day festival, with cash prizes awarded for first through third place.

WinterFest—the largest Winter Festival on the west coast—is seeking artists to create original works that incorporate fire. The competition has two divisions: Fire Pit and Fire Sculpture. Your original work can be made with any non-flammable material, so let your ideas start simmering!

Check out OregonWinterFest.com for more information or submit your design plans to karin@layitoutevents.com by Dec. 15

More Art Watch »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Art Watch

  • A New Partnership

    The Deschutes Cultural Coalition Gets Fiscal Sponsorship from the Arts and Culture Alliance
    • by Annette Benedetti
    • Nov 2, 2016

  • Art Watch 11/3-11/9

    A New Partnership
    • by Annette Benedetti
    • Oct 26, 2016

  • Mural Mural on the Wall

    Community mural project lets local artists display on a rotating basis
    • by Danielle Meyers
    • Oct 19, 2016
  • More »

More by Nicole Vulcan

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

2016 Breakfast & Lunch Guide

BendNest - Fall 2016

BendNest

BendNest - Fall 2016

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2016 Best Of Central Oregon

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide—Summer 2016

2016 Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide

2016 Restaurant Guide

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletter
Instagram
RSS

© 2016 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation