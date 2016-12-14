Standing Ground 

"Our second night at the camp law enforcement used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets on a crowd who had gathered peacefully. I had a chance to film, some of our crew helped with medical transport for folks who were going into hypothermia." —Jesse Roberts

For months, people have been gathering at the Oceti Sakowin camp on the Standing Rock Reservation in support of the water protectors battling the Dakota Access Pipeline. Last week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers denied the access permit for the pipeline—but the fight isn't over.

Among the supporters are at least four Oregonians taking action. These are their stories, in their own words.

Jesse Roberts: Creative Director of Rise Up International.

On what the media is getting wrong: In extremely cold weather volunteers chop wood, winterize, sort donations, create art and make music. A school is being built, construction is going on all day and into the night, wind turbines and large solar panels are being installed. A new society is being built! A new way of thinking – a paradigm shift is being developed.

Jefferson Greene is the Youth Program Coordinator of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs.

He and dozens of other members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs traveled to Standing Rock as water protectors. Here is an excerpt of his words.

"The entire Republican party is in support of the DAPL, meaning that they don't mind potentially poisoning the drinking water of 7 million + people down stream and our government is OK with that? For a powerful political party in our country to think this way and its simply business as usual? No one wants to attack that system of thinking so the big companies remain at the throne while the rest of us take the scraps of their decisions? This exists in this great country, Land of the Free for Oil Companies."

Erika Kightlinger traveled to Standing Rock and helped build 131 stoves for the encampment.

On the moment she knew she had to do something: I was watching things on the Internet and felt like I wasn't getting the honest picture, so I started talking to people and was invited to a Native American church ceremony. At the ceremony I met a woman who had just driven in from Standing Rock and I asked her what was happening out there. I wanted to understand. I asked her what they needed and she said they needed a construction crew, building supplies and wood stoves. During this ceremony I thought very clearly that I was to take wood stoves out. It was a very strong inner guidance...a small voice.

Stewart Fritchman, owner of Bellatazza, donated hundreds of dollars in coffee to Standing Rock.

On the impact: Will all our collective contributions help this cause? It already has. Through constant promotions and sharing on social media, the whole world is now watching. In part, because of small donations from tens of thousands if not a million different people, all united for the cause of Standing with Standing Rock. This has become a media coup against the DAPL who thought they could, again, run ramshackle over the First Nation People and little to no obstacles would be in their way. I believe deeply in supporting our local community. It is deeply touching to me to see a community like Bend reaching across the states to people we have never met to join our voices in peacefully being heard – by the millions.

Donations for Standing Rock wood stoves:

gofundme.com/standingrockstoves?r=5123

