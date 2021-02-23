 10 Best New Breweries | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 23, 2021 Food & Drink » Chow

10 Best New Breweries 

A Central Oregon brewery gets nominated

By

Guess who’s been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for best new brewery? None other than Central Oregon’s Boss Rambler Beer Club.

Matt Molletta, co-owner of Boss Rambler said, “We’re blown away and now it’s up to the public to vote on the winners/top 10”. Not only is Boss Rambler a nominee, but it’s the only Oregon brewery to make the list of 20 nominees. Nominees were selected by a panel of beer experts. Nominated breweries must have been open within the last three years.

click to enlarge Pre-Pandemic photo of Bro Brah at Boss Rambler - HEIDI HOWARD
  • Heidi Howard
  • Pre-Pandemic photo of Bro Brah at Boss Rambler

Boss Rambler impresses me. It’s obvious that they had done their homework before opening up the Beer Club on Galveston. I recall when they seemed to be testing the waters. They had a few beers on tap that they were pouring for folks to walk up and enjoy their beer out on the patio before they remodeled their location. I had heard rumors that they were only going to brew “old school” IPAs. Thankfully, that turned out to be a rumor. In fact, I really enjoy their ingenuity and that they don’t seem to be scared to try new ingredients and techniques. For instance, Boss Rambler was the first brewery I had a beer that had Kviek yeast as the star (a Norwegian yeast that has some light Belgian qualities). So good. They even make their own sparkling water. This nomination is well deserved, for sure.

When I had a chance to speak with Molletta just before they opened, I got a sneak peek of their new digs. It was and still is nothing like any other brewery in Central Oregon, with its lack of industrial stylings, its bright and inviting décor and the feeling of being on vacation when you’re kicking back and enjoying a delicious beer. From beer, to beer names to the brew pub, there is nothing typical about Boss Rambler Beer Club. Even its logo and name are fresh and feel somehow clean and refined. Everything speaks to innovation. I believe this is what sets them apart from any other brewery in Central Oregon.

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!

Voting is open now through March 16, and people can vote for Boss Rambler (or any other nominee) once a day until then. The winner will be announced March 26. As of this writing, Boss Rambler currently holds the 5th spot. Let’s get them in 1st!

Go here to cast your vote, or you can visit bossrambler.com and use the link on the website. While on their site check out their new beer selections! I’m telling you, the Dos Shakas is killer. You need to go grab a pint. I am planning to stop by for a “Bend’s Most Wanted” this week, which, according to the website, includes “Falconers” hops. What the heck are those?! Maybe I will write a review on it! Cheers!

Normal 0 false false false EN-US JA X-NONE

USA Today’s 2021 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for Best New Brewery
Now through March 16th at 8 am
https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-new-brewery-2021/

About The Author

Heidi Howard

More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Letters to the Editor 2/18/21
Forging the West
Food Cart Pod Opening Soon in Prineville
Couch Country
A Midwinter Retreat to Anthony Lakes
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Bend Chamber: COVID Vaccine Information and Updates

Bend Chamber: COVID Vaccine Information and Updates

Tue., Feb. 23
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

The 2021 Central Oregon Pet Palooza is here!

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Chow

More by Heidi Howard

  • Winter Beer Fest Ahead

    Winter Beer Fest Ahead

    Suttle Lodge Virtual Beer Festival offers a variety of beers and fun—all to support independent restaurants in Oregon
    • By Heidi Howard
    • Feb 10, 2021
  • Tough Love, 2020

    Tough Love, 2020

    Crux Fermentation Project releases a bottle ideal for sharing
    • By Heidi Howard
    • Nov 11, 2020
  • &quot;Strongest&quot; Spirit

    "Strongest" Spirit

    New Basin Distillery whiskey
    • By Heidi Howard
    • Sep 30, 2020
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

February 17-24, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Give Guide

Central Oregon Give Guide 2020 ▶ [With Video]

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation