10 Best New Breweries 

Guess who’s been nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Award for best new brewery? None other than Central Oregon’s Boss Rambler Beer Club.

Matt Molletta, co-owner of Boss Rambler said, “We’re blown away and now it’s up to the public to vote on the winners/top 10”. Not only is Boss Rambler a nominee, but it’s the only Oregon brewery to make the list of 20 nominees. Nominees were selected by a panel of beer experts. Nominated breweries must have been open within the last three years.

click to enlarge Heidi Howard

Pre-Pandemic photo of Bro Brah at Boss Rambler

Boss Rambler impresses me. It’s obvious that they had done their homework before opening up the Beer Club on Galveston. I recall when they seemed to be testing the waters. They had a few beers on tap that they were pouring for folks to walk up and enjoy their beer out on the patio before they remodeled their location. I had heard rumors that they were only going to brew “old school” IPAs. Thankfully, that turned out to be a rumor. In fact, I really enjoy their ingenuity and that they don’t seem to be scared to try new ingredients and techniques. For instance, Boss Rambler was the first brewery I had a beer that had Kviek yeast as the star (a Norwegian yeast that has some light Belgian qualities). So good. They even make their own sparkling water. This nomination is well deserved, for sure.

When I had a chance to speak with Molletta just before they opened, I got a sneak peek of their new digs. It was and still is nothing like any other brewery in Central Oregon, with its lack of industrial stylings, its bright and inviting décor and the feeling of being on vacation when you’re kicking back and enjoying a delicious beer. From beer, to beer names to the brew pub, there is nothing typical about Boss Rambler Beer Club. Even its logo and name are fresh and feel somehow clean and refined. Everything speaks to innovation. I believe this is what sets them apart from any other brewery in Central Oregon.

Voting is open now through March 16, and people can vote for Boss Rambler (or any other nominee) once a day until then. The winner will be announced March 26. As of this writing, Boss Rambler currently holds the 5th spot. Let’s get them in 1st!

Go here to cast your vote, or you can visit bossrambler.com and use the link on the website. While on their site check out their new beer selections! I’m telling you, the Dos Shakas is killer. You need to go grab a pint. I am planning to stop by for a “Bend’s Most Wanted” this week, which, according to the website, includes “Falconers” hops. What the heck are those?! Maybe I will write a review on it! Cheers!

