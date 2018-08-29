Search
August 29, 2018

12 People are Running in Bend's City Council/Mayor Race 

Three of Bend's seven city council seats are up for grabs—and this time around, one of those positions is also the position filled by the newly-elected mayor.

In May, voters voted in favor of choosing a directly-elected mayor, as opposed to allowing the city council to choose a mayor from among sitting councilors. On your ballot this year, Position 7 is the mayor's spot.

Aug. 28 was the deadline for candidates to submit their signed petitions in order to appear on the ballot. While one mayor's debate has already taken place, the mayor's race has grown by two names since then. Notably though, Casey Roats, Bend's current mayor, is not among the list of candidates—in spite of his announcement in June that he'd be running for re-election to city council. Roats told the Bend Chamber earlier this month, "I came to this decision while away focusing on my health, family and business."



Election day is Tues., Nov. 6. Here are the candidates running for Bend City Council and Mayor. Links to candidates' websites or social feeds are linked here, when available.

Position 5




Andrew Davis
Gena Goodman-Campbell
Victor Johnson

Position 6




Ron Boozell
Barb Campbell
Sarah McCormick

Position 7 (mayor)




Charles Webster Baer
Bill Moseley
Brian M. Douglass
Michael R. Hughes
Joshua Langlais

Stay tuned for the Source's endorsement interviews and candidate endorsements, beginning in mid-September! 
