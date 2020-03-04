2020 Women's Issue 

The Source Weekly has had a Women’s Issue for as long as we can remember. It’s our place to highlight some of the many stories of Central Oregon women doing important work—but this year, a new partnership sought to amplify women’s voices even further.

The Source partnered with the Bend Chamber—which has had its own Women of the Year awards for the past six years—for one awesome collaboration. Through this partnership, the Chamber saw a record number of nominations, including many people from diverse backgrounds—evidence of the power of a nomination process open to all community members, and the power of getting the word out far and wide. From there, the judging process included written nominations and acceptance forms, a rating system, and a personal interview with each nominee.

Photos By Megan Baker

While every nominee was deserving of their respective awards (see their names, published in the web version of this story!), the winners blew our hair back. Take a moment to learn more about the winners of the Bend Chamber/Source Weekly’s Women of the Year awards. Couldn’t we all use a little inspiration right now?!

Woman of the Year - Jesse Durham of Sisters Coffee once ran a marathon to raise funds to help an all-women coffee co-op improve production

Young Hero - Angie Acevedo, now a student at COCC, made a name for herself at Bend High, where she advocated for immigrants and people experiencing poverty

Advancing Women - Karina Smith, a believer in the power of challenges to push people forward

Ruth Jones - A Community Hero, supporting LatinX families through the JUNTOS program

Lawnae Hunter - The Lifetime Achievement winner has had a remarkable career—but her passion lies in teaching and servant leadership

