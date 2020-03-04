 2020 Women's Issue | The Women's Issue | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 04, 2020 Special Issues & Guides » The Women's Issue

2020 Women's Issue 

By

The Source Weekly has had a Women’s Issue for as long as we can remember. It’s our place to highlight some of the many stories of Central Oregon women doing important work—but this year, a new partnership sought to amplify women’s voices even further. 

The Source partnered with the Bend Chamber—which has had its own Women of the Year awards for the past six years—for one awesome collaboration. Through this partnership, the Chamber saw a record number of nominations, including many people from diverse backgrounds—evidence of the power of a nomination process open to all community members, and the power of getting the word out far and wide. From there, the judging process included written nominations and acceptance forms, a rating system, and a personal interview with each nominee.

PHOTOS BY MEGAN BAKER
  • Photos By Megan Baker

 While every nominee was deserving of their respective awards (see their names, published in the web version of this story!), the winners blew our hair back. Take a moment to learn more about the winners of the Bend Chamber/Source Weekly’s Women of the Year awards. Couldn’t we all use a little inspiration right now?!

Woman of the Year - Jesse Durham of Sisters Coffee once ran a marathon to raise funds to help an all-women coffee co-op improve production

Young Hero - Angie Acevedo, now a student at COCC, made a name for herself at Bend High, where she advocated for immigrants and people experiencing poverty

Advancing Women - Karina Smith, a believer in the power of challenges to push people forward

Ruth Jones - A Community Hero, supporting LatinX families through the JUNTOS program

Lawnae Hunter - The Lifetime Achievement winner has had a remarkable career—but her passion lies in teaching and servant leadership

Also check out our other Women's Issue stories:

The Year of the Midwife - Home births attended by midwives could save health systems money, as well as offer a more personalized experience for some mothers

Two-Thirds Joseph - Natalie and Allison Closner dish on their latest album, women in music and the dynamic of being sisters in a band

These Ladies Rock - Central Oregon’s upcoming shows, highlight women in music

Shifting Gender Bias - Women in STEAM helps women in the math and sciences overcome common hurdles

New Adventures for Julie Winter - Newly renamed print shop in La Pine will host Third Thursday art walk art

Powered by Women - It’s Women’s History Month! Here are some upcoming local events celebrating women, in March and beyond.

Passion is Key Ingredient in Culinary Careers - Local female chefs, loving what they do

She Can Brew It - 10 Barrel’s Brewmaster of Research and Development gives a look inside her relationship with beer

The Sporting Life - Three local women working to close gender gaps in sporting communities  

She Moves Mountains - Combatting gender exclusivity in the world of rock climbing

Women CEOs in Cannabis - Shaking up the weed industry’s “dudebro” image in Central Oregon

Check out the digital edition below:

click image PHOTO BY MEGAN BAKER AND COVER DESIGN BY EUIJIN GRAY
  • Photo by Megan Baker and cover design by Euijin Gray
More The Women's Issue »

March 4-11, 2020

