2021 Summer Music Guide 

A

Gary Calicott - from 4 Peaks

fter over a year of closures and cancellations and COVID-related panic, LIVE MUSIC is back on theevents calendar in big numbers.Our Summer Guide is packed with info on things to do as the warm weather arrives—and that includes the shows listed in the PDF below. Print it out and use it to plan your summer!While more shows are highly likely to trickle in, these are the shows on our radar as of the date of publication.As always in these times, be sure to check with the venue to determine whether any cancellations or amendments happen between now and the show date. Let’s rock!