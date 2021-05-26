 2021 Summer Music Guide | Summer Music Guide | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
May 26, 2021 Special Issues & Guides » Summer Music Guide

2021 Summer Music Guide 

Get your dancing shoes out from the back of the closet. These are all the shows we know about in Central Oregon this summer.

By
After over a year of closures and cancellations and COVID-related panic, LIVE MUSIC is back on the Source Weekly’s events calendar in big numbers.

Our Summer Guide is packed with info on things to do as the warm weather arrives—and that includes the shows listed in the PDF below. Print it out and use it to plan your summer!

While more shows are highly likely to trickle in, these are the shows on our radar as of the date of publication.

GARY CALICOTT - FROM 4 PEAKS
As always in these times, be sure to check with the venue to determine whether any cancellations or amendments happen between now and the show date. Let’s rock!

PDF 2021_Summer_Music_Guide.pdf


Want more summer fun? Check out more summer fun:


Ready to Rock - Les Schwab is coming back this summer with a new look and a partnership with Live Nation

Play Ball! Bend Elks Baseball is Back - Bend Elks open the 2021 season June 3

Hitting The Trail, Wheels Spinning - Grit Clinics & Ladies All Ride offer camps and classes to up your mountain biking game this summer

Trailing On - This summer, discover new trails in Bend, or ones you may not have visited yet

A Guide to Outdoor Yoga this Summer - Whether you want to flow next to the river or stretch out with a beer, Bend has an outdoor yoga class for you

Speaking of...

More in Summer Music Guide

  • Ready to Rock

    Ready to Rock

    Les Schwab is coming back this summer with a new look and a partnership with Live Nation
    • By Isaac Biehl
    • May 26, 2021
  • Play Ball! Bend Elks Baseball is Back

    Play Ball! Bend Elks Baseball is Back

    Bend Elks open the 2021 season June 3
    • By Damian Fagan
    • May 26, 2021
  • Hitting The Trail, Wheels Spinning

    Hitting The Trail, Wheels Spinning

    Grit Clinics & Ladies All Ride offer camps and classes to up your mountain biking game this summer
    • By Megan Burton
    • May 26, 2021
  • Trailing On

    Trailing On

    This summer, discover new trails in Bend, or ones you may not have visited yet
    • By Jack Harvel
    • May 26, 2021
  • A Guide to Outdoor Yoga this Summer

    A Guide to Outdoor Yoga this Summer

    Whether you want to flow next to the river or stretch out with a beer, Bend has an outdoor yoga class for you
    • By Hanna Merzbach
    • May 26, 2021
  • More »

More Summer Music Guide »

Latest in Summer Music Guide

More by The Source Staff

  • May 2021 Election Results

    May 2021 Election Results

    The latest election returns see conservative school board candidates in Bend-La Pine trounced by a 2-1 margin
    • By The Source Staff
    • May 18, 2021
  • Restaurant Guide 2021

    Restaurant Guide 2021

    Whether it’s indoor dining or only takeout and delivery, these local restaurants are still working hard for you
    • By The Source Staff
    • May 5, 2021
  • The Leaflet — Spring 2021

    The Leaflet — Spring 2021

    Highlighting an emerging and ever-changing industry
    • By The Source Staff
    • Apr 14, 2021
  • More »

