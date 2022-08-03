 2022 Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Supporter
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

August 03, 2022 Outside » Go Here

2022 Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo 

Giddy up, the fair is here!

By

For over 100 years the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo has been a place for Central Oregonians to come and celebrate the county they call home. The fair started off as a central festival for farmers to display livestock and produce and to hang out with folks they haven't seen in a while, and has evolved to a full-on fun-fest with a carnival, live music and all the fried and sweet fair food classics. Still, its roots are in rural culture with a rodeo and a livestock showcase.

UNSPLASH
  • Unsplash

This year's music lineup is stacked with country stars, big rock/pop names and one of the biggest names in hip-hop. Kicking the shows off is Chase Rice Wednesday night, followed by Daughtry Thursday. Cheap Trick will return to the Expo Center for a throwback night on Friday and southern rap legend T.I. will perform Saturday night! Virlan Garcia will wrap up music at the fair during a Sunday afternoon performance. 

Don't let the live music distract you from other festivities. A professional circuit rodeo runs from Wednesday to Saturday. All the classic events will go down from bucking bulls and broncs to roping and barrel racing. Be prepared to embrace your inner cowboy/cowgirl while roaming the rodeo grounds. 

On top of all these events, 4-H demonstrations across the fair display cows, pigs and chickens. The carnival is always full of classic rides like the ferris wheel and the Zipper. Don't eat the carnival food too fast! 

Daily admission is $14, with the live concerts included in the ticket price and. varying rates for carnival rides and concessions.

2022 Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo
Wed., Aug. 3-Sat., Aug 7,
11am-10pm(Wed./Thu) 11am-11pm(Fri./Sat.)11am-8pm(Sun.)
Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center
3800 SE Airport Wy., Redmond
$14 per day

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Help make local journalism happen

We are committed to providing the Central Oregon community with well-researched news and impactful stories on local events. Your financial contribution ensures our work stays free for all. Contribute today!

Trending

More Go Here »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Jesse Meade at Bledsoe Family Winery

Jesse Meade at Bledsoe Family Winery - Bledsoe Family Winery

Wed., Aug. 3, 4:30-6:30 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Go Here

More by Chris Williams

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly August 4, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Restaurant Guide 2022

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2022

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

The Leaflet

The Leaflet - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2022

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Takeout Guide

Takeout Guide: Central Oregon Pickup & Delivery

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
YouTube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation