For over 100 years the Deschutes County Fair & Rodeo has been a place for Central Oregonians to come and celebrate the county they call home. The fair started off as a central festival for farmers to display livestock and produce and to hang out with folks they haven't seen in a while, and has evolved to a full-on fun-fest with a carnival, live music and all the fried and sweet fair food classics. Still, its roots are in rural culture with a rodeo and a livestock showcase.

Unsplash

This year's music lineup is stacked with country stars, big rock/pop names and one of the biggest names in hip-hop. Kicking the shows off is Chase Rice Wednesday night, followed by Daughtry Thursday. Cheap Trick will return to the Expo Center for a throwback night on Friday and southern rap legend T.I. will perform Saturday night! Virlan Garcia will wrap up music at the fair during a Sunday afternoon performance.

Don't let the live music distract you from other festivities. A professional circuit rodeo runs from Wednesday to Saturday. All the classic events will go down from bucking bulls and broncs to roping and barrel racing. Be prepared to embrace your inner cowboy/cowgirl while roaming the rodeo grounds.

On top of all these events, 4-H demonstrations across the fair display cows, pigs and chickens. The carnival is always full of classic rides like the ferris wheel and the Zipper. Don't eat the carnival food too fast!

Daily admission is $14, with the live concerts included in the ticket price and. varying rates for carnival rides and concessions.

2022 Deschutes County Fair and Rodeo

Wed., Aug. 3-Sat., Aug 7,

11am-10pm(Wed./Thu) 11am-11pm(Fri./Sat.)11am-8pm(Sun.)

Deschutes County Fair and Expo Center

3800 SE Airport Wy., Redmond

$14 per day