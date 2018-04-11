A Brick & Mortar for Dump City Dumplings 

Lisa Sipe

Dump City Dumplings is expanding upon their popular food cart, opening a brick and mortar location. A little over three weeks ago owners Keith Shayon and Dan Butters heard that a space on Upper Terrace Drive had opened up. By April 1 they were ready to open the doors and start serving their Chinese-style steamed bun dumplings. Shayon said, "It's still a bit of a whirlwind and we're only just sort of beginning to even start having our bananas all bunched up, but we're pouring cold drinks and we've got all kinds of hot dumps to go with them, so we figure we'll give it all we got and see how we wind up!"



You can visit in April, but they'll be in soft opening mode. The grand opening is May 10.





click to enlarge Lisa Sipe

Dump City Dumplings Grand Opening

Thurs., May 10, 5-9pm

384 Upper Terrace Dr., Bend

facebook.com/pg/DumpCityDumplings

541-323-6243