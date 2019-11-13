 A Climate Action Plan Moves Forward | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

November 13, 2019 News » Local News

A Climate Action Plan Moves Forward 

City Council will vote Dec. 4 whether to support the plan's progressive actions and goals

By

Imagine a forest 50 times the size of the City of Bend—about 1 million acres. This is what would be required to offset the amount of greenhouse gas emissions the city releases into the atmosphere every year from vehicles, homes and businesses, according to scientists who contributed to the Bend Community Climate Action Plan. They presented to the Bend City Council last Wednesday.

The City Council appointed 13 people to the Climate Action Steering Committee, including representatives from the business community, environmental organizations, government agencies, experts on carbon-reduction strategies and two people under the age of 18. - RICHARD SCOTT NELSON
  • Richard Scott Nelson
  • The City Council appointed 13 people to the Climate Action Steering Committee, including representatives from the business community, environmental organizations, government agencies, experts on carbon-reduction strategies and two people under the age of 18.

The CCAP has been in the works for three years, since Bend City Council passed Resolution 3044 in September 2016 with the goal of creating a city-wide roadmap for reducing fossil fuel consumption by 40% by 2030 and 70% by 2050. The plan is a publicly supported response to global temperature increases that a majority of climate experts believe are due to the combustion of fossil fuels including coal, oil and natural gas. Locally, climate change could manifest as more intense wildfires, reduced snowpack in the Cascades, flooding of the Deschutes River as snow turns to rain, and an even greater likelihood of drought during summer months, according to the Third Oregon Climate Assessment Report, published by the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute in 2017.

Bend's CCAP is less about doom and gloom and more about offering empowering solutions, inclusive of nearly every sector and citizen who wants to make changes and contribute—whether through investing in a stronger insultation envelope for their home, or spearheading a community solar energy project. Other strategies suggested in CCAP include developing technologies to store energy from wind and solar on a microgrid for Bend buildings, or strategies to recycle and reuse more construction and demolition materials.

The City Council selected 13 applicants to be on its Climate Action Steering Committee which included people from the business community, environmental organizations, local governments, experts on fossil fuel reduction and two representatives under the age of 18. The group was tasked with creating what became a master list of 42 actions and 20 strategies that addressed four sectors identified as the biggest contributors to greenhouse gas emissions: sources of energy supply in Bend (i.e. Pacific Power), transportation within the city, energy consumption in local homes and business and the community's waste stream.

City leaders hired Cassie Lacy as sustainability coordinator to manage the process, and invited community members to the table through pop-up events, public surveys and workgroups. They also invited traditionally underserved groups, including seniors, the Latino community and the Bend Economic Development Advisory Board to weigh in.

“I feel like I have not seen [other plans] or spoken to other people who were charged with such a heavy focus on volunteer action. But we accepted responsibility for where the Council—and the greater community by extension—feel like we should be.” —Cassie Lacy, City of Bend sustainability coordinator click to tweet

While other cities around the globe have implemented climate action plans, Bend's is unique because its success relies almost entirely on voluntary buy-in from other public agencies, the private sector, other community organizations and local people.

"I feel like I have not seen [other plans] or spoken to other people who were charged with such a heavy focus on volunteer action," Lacy said. "But we accepted responsibility for where the Council—and the greater community by extension—feel[s] like we should be."

The committee reviewed dozens of action plans and included strategies inspired by other communities around the U.S., customizing them to fit the needs of Bend. Examples include recommendations to build an energy-producing biodigester at Bend's wastewater facility, installing solar panels on public buildings and converting the City's gas-powered vehicles to electric when they need to be replaced.

One of the more ambitious aspects of the proposed plan is transitioning to a 100% renewable energy supply in Bend by 2025, a goal that Mike Riley—executive director of The Environmental Center—believes could have one of the most substantial impacts on carbon reduction. In Bend, Pacific Power and Central Electric Cooperative supply most of the city's energy, using a combination of coal, hydro-electric and nuclear. The Oregon Clean Energy and Coal Transition Act requires Pacific Power to supply the grid with 50% renewable resources by 2040, which will contribute 51% of the plan's carbon reductions.

The proposed plan contains just one mandate: a Home Energy Score—which would require home sellers to have an energy-use audit before placing their house on the market. The process takes one hour, covers 40 data points and currently costs about $125—at least in Austin, Texas—where audits have been required for the last decade. Riley compares the process to learning how many miles to the gallon a vehicle burns before buying. The Central Oregon Association of Realtors does not support the proposed mandate.

Lacy concludes that although the committee and the community have been working on the plan for over two years, it's really a first step. The Bend City Council must first vote on the plan Dec. 4. If the Council passes it, councilors will appoint a new steering committee to oversee the plan's execution. The committee will evaluate and present the strategies to the City Council one at a time, and anything that requires funding will be vetted publicly through the biannual city budget planning process and future City Council meetings.

Lacy said the most gratifying part of the process was working with dozens of volunteers who donated their time and knowledge.

"You couldn't do this alone," she said. "I'm blown away by the talented and passionate people in our community that want to make this a great place for generations to come."

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

November 13-20, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Local News

More by Laurel Brauns

  • Helping Young Kids Succeed

    Helping Young Kids Succeed

    Healthy Beginnings, named the Bend Chamber's nonprofit of the year, offers free screenings that can identify barriers to learning
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 13, 2019
  • Bachelor for Beginners

    Bachelor for Beginners

    Mt. Bachelor invests in new infrastructure to fill in the gaps for first-time skiers and snowboarders
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 6, 2019
  • A Push for a Warming Shelter in Bend

    A Push for a Warming Shelter in Bend

    Local leaders work on solutions for the unhoused population, still left out in the cold
    • by Laurel Brauns
    • Nov 4, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

  • Flying the Wild West

    Flying the Wild West

    If you want a gauge of how Central Oregon's population is growing—and where the growth and visitors are coming from—look no further than the area's main airport
    • by Chris Miller
    • May 30, 2018
  • The War Wages On

    The War Wages On

    Oregon will have 11 dedicated opioid treatment centers by 2019. Where—as a city, state and as a nation—are we in this raging opioid epidemic?
    • by Magdalena Bokowa
    • Jul 18, 2018

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2019

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation