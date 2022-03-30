 A Focaccia Pop-Up | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
March 30, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

A Focaccia Pop-Up 

Some people baked sourdough during the pandemic. Barb Myers baked focaccia—and turned it into a business.

By

Some people took to baking sourdough during the pandemic. But one Bendite started baking focaccia instead—and now that hobby is available for locals to try. The people behind Focaccia Folks, including owner Barb Myers, are hosting their first focaccia pop-up event in front of West Coast Provisions in Northwest Crossing April 7. Focaccia Folks "adapts traditional Ligurian and Pugliese focaccia-base recipes and adds a creative twist with ingredients from the Pacific Northwest and West Coast," according to the company.

  Courtesy FocacciaFolks

Those who pre-order by April 6 can put up a full 11x15-inch sheet of Rosemary and Garlic Focaccia the next day, April 7. Patrons also simply buy a slice to try during the popup from 5 to 7pm. Visit focacciafolks.com for ordering information.

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
