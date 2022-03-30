A Focaccia Pop-Up 

Some people took to baking sourdough during the pandemic. But one Bendite started baking focaccia instead—and now that hobby is available for locals to try. The people behind Focaccia Folks, including owner Barb Myers, are hosting their first focaccia pop-up event in front of West Coast Provisions in Northwest Crossing April 7. Focaccia Folks "adapts traditional Ligurian and Pugliese focaccia-base recipes and adds a creative twist with ingredients from the Pacific Northwest and West Coast," according to the company.



click to enlarge Courtesy FocacciaFolks

Those who pre-order by April 6 can put up a full 11x15-inch sheet of Rosemary and Garlic Focaccia the next day, April 7. Patrons also simply buy a slice to try during the popup from 5 to 7pm. Visit focacciafolks.com for ordering information.