 A Growing Redmond Food Scene | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Search
Username
Become a Source Insider
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

October 16, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

A Growing Redmond Food Scene 

Four food and drink spots, recently opened in the Hub City (plus carts in Crooked River Ranch)

By

Redmond currently leads Central Oregon with its rate of housing growth, and new businesses are following suit. A few restaurants have recently said goodbye to Central Oregon just as several more opened their doors. Here's an update on some of the spots that have opened recently in Redmond.

Wild Catch: English style fish and chips

COURTESY WILD CATCH
  • Courtesy Wild Catch

While the Jerk Kings have announced their retirement and exit from Wild Ride Brewing (and their cart in Bend, as well), Wild Catch was there to fill the truck void at the Redmond brewery. The cart offers English-style fish and chips, with a menu expansion coming soon. Currently, you get can freshly caught wild cod battered and fried with a side of "chips"—which, if you didn't know, is English for "fries." Some serious research and development is taking place as they determine the best brew to pair with their English fare. For now, they're loving Wild Ride's 3 Sisters American Red Ale. Food is served during Wild Ride's operating hours, seven days a week from 11am to 10pm.

Wild Catch at Wild Ride Brewing
332 SW 5th St., Redmond

Redmond Coffee Company at The Depot

COURTESY THE DEPOT
  • Courtesy The Depot

Redmond Coffee Company, founded early this year, has recently debuted its third location. It resides in the historic Redmond Depot, along with the Greater Redmond Historical Society. The 107-year-old Depot was recently restored and opened last month. Redmond Coffee Company is proud to be a "100% home-grown Redmond business," serving hand-crafted coffee drinks made by locals who love coffee, too. They also offer fresh pastries, breakfast sandwiches and snacks for on-the-go.

The Depot
3716 SW 21st St., Redmond
redmondcoffeecompany.com

Food carts at Crooked River Ranch

COURTESY OVER THE EDGE TAPHOUSE
  • Courtesy Over the Edge Taphouse

Bar bites and brews are being served at Over the Edge, Crooked River Ranch's newest family-friendly, dogs-allowed hangout spot. The tap house, which broke ground earlier this summer, will celebrate its Grand Opening event Friday, Oct. 18. Food, drinks and raffle prizes will be available beginning at 11am. Carts include The Crooked Gnome Cafe, K's Bakery and Wicked Wings. Tours are available to the public prior to the event, during which time beers on tap will be available for tasting.

Over the Edge
13959 SW Commercial Loop, Terrebonne
facebook.com/overtheedgetaphouse

A new Mexican food truck

COURTESY EL PATRON MEXICAN KITCHEN
  • Courtesy El Patron Mexican Kitchen

Locals are raving about Redmond's newest authentic Mexican cuisine, El Patron. The food truck is located outside of the Fiesta Room, offering daily specials such as pork ribs slow cooked in a chipotle sauce, and a Sunday favorite, Menudo—a traditional Mexican soup made with tripe, broth, lime, onions, cilantro, oregano and red chili peppers. Serving food from 9am until 7pm.

El Patron Mexican Kitchen
443 SW Evergreen Ave., Redmond
facebook.com/elpatronmexicankitchen/

Burgers and fries, chopped

COURTESY THE PUB TRUCK
  • Courtesy The Pub Truck

The Pub Truck joined The Vault Taphouse this summer, offering a "Central Oregon take on a New York bodega classic." A 1/3-pound beef burger is chopped on the grill along with cheese, grilled onions and jalapeños. Also being served up: their chopped take on French fries, the "Fry-Chop." Join them every other Tuesday for burgers, brews and Bingo.

The Pub Truck at The Vault Taphouse
245 SW 6th St., Redmond
facebook.com/thepubtruckrdm/

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

October 16-23, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

  • Chow »

    Five Foodie Finds

    • by Cayla Clark
    • Oct 16, 2019
    A culinary tour of downtown Redmond results in four dishes (and one cocktail) worth experiencing More »

  • Chow »

    Game Changer: Hop Water

    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Oct 9, 2019
    Try out some Bend-born hop water, a delicious, refreshing and calorie-free alternative to non-alcoholic beer. More »

  • Chow »

    Modern Meat Markets

    • by Donna Britt
    • Oct 9, 2019
    Local, modern-day meat markets help us maintain the important connection between our food and where it comes from. More »
  • More »

More by Nancy Patterson

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2019

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Summer 2019

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation