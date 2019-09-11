Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

September 11, 2019 Food & Drink » Chow

A Japan-Inspired Eatery 

It used to be the space housing La Magie Bakery and Cafe—but now an entirely new concept is moving in

By

It used to be the space housing La Magie Bakery and Cafe—but now an entirely new concept is moving in. Chomp Chomp, as described on the space's Instagram page, is a "neighborhood drinking house offering a seasonal menu of Japanese and American comfort food dishes intended to be shared among friends."

PIXABAY
  • Pixabay

Chomp Chomp released a tentative menu on its Instagram feed Monday, including fried and grilled skewers, Tonkatsu style pork chops, a Wagyu beef bowl titled "Steve's Breakfast," chicken bits, crispy mustard greens, and sous vide pork belly tacos. The site is currently under construction, and the menu is still getting some tinkering.

Chomp Chomp (under construction)
945 NW Bond St., Bend
Instagram @chompchompbend


Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Chow »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

September 11-18, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Chow

More by Nicole Vulcan

  • A Nation of Neighbors

    A Nation of Neighbors

    Welcoming Week includes events aimed at fostering inclusion among immigrants, refugees and other community members
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Sep 11, 2019
  • A Grand Opening for 9th Street Village

    A Grand Opening for 9th Street Village

    The folks behind the community at 9th Street Village are opening the doors for a grand opening celebration
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Sep 11, 2019
  • Outdoor City, USA

    Outdoor City, USA

    Find what you're looking for at Mt. Bachelor this weekend
    • by Nicole Vulcan
    • Sep 11, 2019
  • More »

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Let the Good Times Roar

Best Of

Let the Good Times Roar

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation