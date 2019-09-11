A Japan-Inspired Eatery 

It used to be the space housing La Magie Bakery and Cafe—but now an entirely new concept is moving in. Chomp Chomp, as described on the space's Instagram page, is a "neighborhood drinking house offering a seasonal menu of Japanese and American comfort food dishes intended to be shared among friends."

Pixabay

Chomp Chomp released a tentative menu on its Instagram feed Monday, including fried and grilled skewers, Tonkatsu style pork chops, a Wagyu beef bowl titled "Steve's Breakfast," chicken bits, crispy mustard greens, and sous vide pork belly tacos. The site is currently under construction, and the menu is still getting some tinkering.

Chomp Chomp (under construction)

945 NW Bond St., Bend

Instagram @chompchompbend