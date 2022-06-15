 A New Taphouse/Food Cart Lot for Sisters | Chow | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
June 15, 2022 Food & Drink » Chow

A New Taphouse/Food Cart Lot for Sisters 

By

Sisters will get another food cart lot and taphouse this week when High Camp taphouse opens along Highway 20. Launched by the same family that created the Himalayan Bites food cart in Bend, High Camp will serve samosas, Tibetan dumplings, curries and noodles, along with other Nepalese items. Also on the menu: a quarter-pound burger, crispy fries and onion rings. According to its website, High Camp has a soft opening Sat., June 18, with plans to add food carts that include Pho House, Bleu Rooster and Lively Up Yourself—all established food places with locations in Redmond or Bend. High Camp is open daily from 11am to 9pm.

  Source Weekly

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. While the pandemic reduced "hobbies" to "aspirations," you can mostly find her raising chickens, walking dogs, riding all the bikes and attempting to turn a high desert scrap of land into a permaculture oasis. (Progress: slow.)
