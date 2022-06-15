A New Taphouse/Food Cart Lot for Sisters 

Sisters will get another food cart lot and taphouse this week when High Camp taphouse opens along Highway 20. Launched by the same family that created the Himalayan Bites food cart in Bend, High Camp will serve samosas, Tibetan dumplings, curries and noodles, along with other Nepalese items. Also on the menu: a quarter-pound burger, crispy fries and onion rings. According to its website, High Camp has a soft opening Sat., June 18, with plans to add food carts that include Pho House, Bleu Rooster and Lively Up Yourself—all established food places with locations in Redmond or Bend. High Camp is open daily from 11am to 9pm.





