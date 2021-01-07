A Return to In-Person Instruction... Mostly 

click image Alexandra_Koch 1234 Images/Pixabay

Bend-La Pine students in grades 4-12 will be in classrooms two days a week starting in February.

"Families who wish to enroll students in Bend-La Pine Schools Online should do so by Jan. 15 (for grades K-5) and Feb. 8 (for grades 6-12)," Nordquist wrote. "If families enroll in Bend-La Pine Schools Online, they may be able to transition back to a brick-and-mortar school where space is available in the future."

"This plan to reopen schools is based on current state and public health guidance and levels of COVID-19 within our community," Nordquist wrote in her letter. "While we have developed a phased-in plan for all students K-12 to return to in-person learning, we are prepared to delay the return of older students, if necessary. We need the support of our entire community as changes, including increased community spread, would mean a need to reassess and potentially change our plans."While families will have the option to return their students to in-person instruction, they also have the option to enroll in the Bend-La Pine Schools Online program, which has been in existence for the past 10 years.