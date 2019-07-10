Search
Username
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

July 10, 2019 Food & Drink » Beer & Drink

A Sunset-Worthy Beer Collaboration 

Worthy joins forces with Brasada to deliver a beer with a cause

By

If you've ever been witness to a blazing sunset peeking over the Cascades at Brasada Ranch, you can understand why the brewmasters at Worthy Brewing decided to bottle up that feeling. With its private label Brasada Sunset Pale Ale, available only at the Ranch House Restaurant at Brasada Ranch, Worthy's brewing team captures the essence of summertime and relaxing views in 12-ounce form.

Sunset Pale Ale tastes like summertime, from sunrise until sunset. - NANCY PATTERSON
  • Nancy Patterson
  • Sunset Pale Ale tastes like summertime, from sunrise until sunset.

"We wanted to create a beer that pairs with the outdoor activities we all enjoy doing," says Brasada's Executive Chef Doug McFarland.

The beer itself is not particularly hoppy, offering a lighter, fruitier finish than most traditional pale ales. With notes of mango and grapefruit, it's a companion for Brasada's many summertime activities. Not only does the beer fare exceptionally well recreationally, it complements several of Chef McFarland's culinary creations.

"The beer pairs well with our Ranch House favorites like nachos and mac 'n cheese," he says. And does it ever.

Should you not be in the mood for pub fare, the lightly fruity pale ale can be paired with some of the finer dishes McFarland offers at the ranch's daily restaurant, including the pan-seared salmon served with fingerling potatoes and roasted bell pepper remoulade. The salmon isn't a staple on the menu, but appears often as a special. McFarland also recommends enjoying the beer alongside a grilled steak or seared steelhead. Personally, I can't suggest enough sharing the shrimp fritters alongside a cold Brasada Sunset Pale (the chipotle dipping sauce may cause spontaneous happy-dancing).

Worthy Brewing and Brasada Ranch share more than just a love for tasty beer; they also possess a mutual commitment to supporting local community and fostering sustainability in business.

Sunset Pale Ale pairs exceptionally well with Brasada’s shrimp fritters, in this writer’s humble opinion. - NANCY PATTERSON
  • Nancy Patterson
  • Sunset Pale Ale pairs exceptionally well with Brasada’s shrimp fritters, in this writer’s humble opinion.

"They are key players in Bend's burgeoning craft beer scene, so a collaboration with them was a natural fit," explains Brasada's Marketing Vice President Chris Callahan. "We wanted to make an impact with this beer."

Together, Worthy and Brasada will make a donation to the High Desert Food & Farm Alliance for each can of Brasada Sunset Pale Ale sold at the ranch.

"We value and support HDFFA's efforts to foster a healthy and thriving local food and farm network through education, collaboration and inclusivity," says Callahan. "We're excited to introduce Brasada Sunset Pale to visitors and locals as a perfect companion to their summer activities," he continues.

Brasada Sunset Pale Ale is available on tap in the Ranch House restaurant and can also be purchased by the can and enjoyed across the 1,800-acre Brasada Ranch.

Nancy runs Eat Drink Bend, which features cocktails and plates from local eateries, along with scouting restaurants, breweries and wineries to share stories from locally owned Central Oregon establishments. See her work at eatdrinkbend.com

Brasada Ranch
16976 SW Brasada Ranch Rd, Powell Butte
brasada.com

Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Speaking of...

More Beer & Drink »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Current Issue

Issue Cover

July 10-17, 2019

Special Issues

Newsletter Signup

Cascades Reader Logo Cascades Reader

Get your daily dose of news for Central Oregon and beyond, delivered to your inbox five days a week. Powered by the Source Weekly.

Latest in Beer & Drink

More by Nancy Patterson

Readers also liked…

Special Issues & Guides

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Scout

Visitor's Guide: Stoked on Central Oregon since 1997

Restaurant Guide 2019

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2019

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Spring 2019

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

The Leaflet

The Leaflet—Spring 2019

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2019

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

Breakfast & Lunch Guide

Breakfast & Lunch Guide 2018

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Best Of

2018 Best Of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2019 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation