An Evolving Beat 

The music scene in Central Oregon has many different facets. The one area that people might not be super aware of is the DJ scene – from bass (BASSMINT), hip-hop (THECLEKTIC), EDM and more – the DJ scene here just keeps evolving. At least, that's how Bend-based DJ ChellyBean sees it.

"The scene here is growing, and it's very exciting," says Chelsea Lodge, aka DJ ChellyBean. "EDM has evolved so much over the years. More and more people are discovering new sounds that they enjoy listening and dancing to. As Bend has grown, that demographic has as well. People want to come together and boogie."

You can catch different DJ sets throughout the year at The Capitol, Volcanic Theatre Pub, Velvet, Seven Nightclub, Dogwood Cocktail Cabin, Midtown Ballroom/Domino Room and more. There's even a good flow of Portland DJs making the trip here to showcase their skills – such as DJ Sugar May 31 and June 1 or DJ Toasty on August 3 & 4 – both shows happening at Seven Nightclub.

For those who aren't sure about the process, there's also a lot more to DJing than just pushing some buttons. You have to be able to read the room, stay cool in a fast-paced environment and understand how different sounds can be used in the flow of music.

"Some people think that it's all about the party, and for me, it's all about the music, the community, bringing people together," says Lodge. "There are few greater feelings, for me, than looking out at a crowd of dancing people that are truly feeling it."

Find mixes by DJ ChellyBean at

soundcloud.com/chellybean