March 27, 2020 News » Local News

And the A-Hole Award Goes To... 

The Redmond man who (allegedly) spit at a Bend cop and said he had coronavirus

By
First it was the price gougers. Now, in the era of coronavirus, the Deschutes County District Attorney has some more strong words—this time, for people who attempt to infect law enforcement officers with COVID-19.

On Friday, a Deschutes County grand jury indicted Redmond man, Daniel Stubblefield, 35, with charges related to his alleged attempt to infect a Bend Police officer with novel coronavirus.

Daniel Stubblefield's mug shot. - DESCHUTES COUNTY ADULT JAIL
  • Deschutes County Adult Jail
  • Daniel Stubblefield's mug shot.
According to the office of DA John Hummel, on March 23, Bend Police responded to a call of an unwanted subject at a home, and found Stubblefield to be the person not wanted at the location. The officer discovered that Stubblefield had warrants out for his arrest, and thus took him into custody.
"If anyone in our community takes a shot at infecting, and thus potentially killing, one of our front line heroes, I will use the full authority granted to me by the people of Oregon to hold them accountable." - Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel click to tweet
 On the way to the Deschutes County Adult Jail, according to the DA's office:

"Stubblefield told the officer that he had COVID-19 and then began spitting and breathing on the officer. The officer stopped the car, exited, and waited for back-up officers to arrive. When the back-up officers arrived, they placed Stubblefield in a WRAP restraint device with a spit mask. Once at the jail, jail staff determined that Stubblefield should be transported to St. Charles Hospital. During the transport to the hospital, Mr. Stubblefield was not in a WRAP because he had calmed down. However, it is alleged that Stubblefield again intentionally blew air on the officer, and that he also intentionally coughed on the officer."

Hummel wrote in the release, “We’re not messing around. Our first responders, medical professionals, and retail clerks are on the front lines of the battle to save lives and win the war against COVID-19. If anyone in our community takes a shot at infecting, and thus potentially killing, one of our front line heroes, I will use the full authority granted to me by the people of Oregon to hold them accountable."

Stubblefield is charged with one count of aggravated harassment, two counts of attempted assault on a public safety officer, one count of menacing, and one count of recklessly endangering another person. He has another court appearance March 30 and as of Friday, was in the Deschutes County Adult Jail. It's not clear whether Stubblefield actually has COVID-19.

See all our Coronavirus coverage at our Coronavirus HQ.

