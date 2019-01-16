Apartment fight reveals Bend's latent—and damaging—xenophobia 

Our editorial board has already established its position regarding the construction of the proposed apartment complex near The Pavilion in Bend. In a housing crisis, it is unconscionable for a city not to approve apartments on land that's been privately, legally obtained by owners who have adhered to the rules for developing such a property.

Were there controversy around the legality of the development, that would be cause for concern. But the arguments against the complex err on the side of emotion instead. Detractors decry that the developer is from Seattle, Wash. They worry, with the five-story height, that the apartments will make McKay Park too shady. One commenter at a recent city public hearing even accused the hearings officer of "being a land use attorney"—as if obtaining a Juris Doctorate and specializing in land use somehow makes one less qualified to address land use issues. Detractors also worry that nearby street parking will become a challenge—forgetting that if they, too, need street parking, it means that they've been allowed something that they now don't want a new resident to have.

The feeling that comes out of arguments such as these is the feeling that Bend is inherently afraid of outsiders. "We don't want to be Portland lite" is a common fear-mongering statement bandied about in Bend—an argument that skips over the fact that a good majority of us came from there, grew up there, or see Oregon's largest city as the cultural center of our state.

This fear of outsiders is fraught with so many contradictions.

By the numbers, most Bendites were outsiders once. This issue is the drawbridge mentality at its worst, once again.

But this clannish mentality has another facet: It honors homogeneity and invites racism. Bend has long been a highly homogenous community. As we grow, diversity increases—including a diversity of opinions, skill sets and visages, and we should welcome that. When we reject the growth that is already so inevitable in our community, we reject that diversity, and we show an ugly, xenophobic, "fear of other" side of our city that we shouldn't be proud to show—and one we should stand up against.

Thank Walden for supporting workers over his party

In the past, we have criticized our U.S. representative when he's made moves that don't appear to benefit his constituents—such as when he moved in favor of repealing the Affordable Care Act, for example. We also know it's important to offer praise when it's due.

Last week, U.S. Rep. Greg Walden (R-Hood River), who represents the 2nd Congressional District in Congress, deviated from the position of his own party when he voted in favor of the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2019—a piece of legislation aimed at reopening the federal government amid what is now the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Walden went public about his feeling that the shutdown is not good for government workers.

Some of those workers were already living paycheck to paycheck. Some now can't pay their bills. Some may suffer long-lasting financial consequences if this shutdown continues, and any representative who continues to treat constituents as pawns in this border wall game will most certainly suffer at the polls next time around. It's a lie on the president's part to say that the opposition doesn't care about border security. Congressional Democrats just don't see a wall as the ultimate solution.

We'd like to hope that this break from party ranks is a signal that Walden will do the same the next time more asinine moves by the president come around. Before that happens though, here's giving credit where credit is due: A politician's loyalty should be to the people they represent, not the party.