 "Assault at the Citadel of Liberty" | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 06, 2021 News » Local News

"Assault at the Citadel of Liberty" 

Senators Merkley, Wyden evacuate safely; give updates on what's happening at the U.S. Capitol

By
This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.

Members of Congress were evacuated from the U.S. Capitol today, after armed rioters stormed in during the process certifying electoral college votes.

"It's a strange feeling to be locked in a room that you know is not really designed to be secure." - Sen. Jeff Merkley tweet this

In a call Wednesday afternoon to Oregon media from an undisclosed location, Sen. Jeff Merkley described the scene in the Senate chamber. Before protesters rushed in, Merkley said they'd heard a "very powerful speech from Mitch McConnell," now-outgoing Senate majority leader, about the Constitution. 

Fellow senators had just raised an objection to the electoral college votes filed from Arizona when Merkley said he began to hear the sounds of protesters outside.

click to enlarge Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. - ASSOCIATED PRESS/J. SCOTT APPLEWHITE
  • Associated Press/J. Scott Applewhite
  • Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

At that point, Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon yelled "Lock the door!," according to reports from The New York Times.

There was "lots of confusion about where the keys were and how to lock the door and lock the press gallery above," Merkley said. "It's a strange feeling to be locked in a room that you know is not really designed to be secure—a lot of folks trying to check through their cell phones to find out what's going on."

Enjoying this story?

We depend on your support to help fund our coverage. Support local, independent media with a small monthly or one time contribution. Thank you!



In those first moments, senators got instructions first to evacuate, and shortly after, to stay put. Eventually, all senators were moved to a secure location, Merkley said. For him, the riots outside—and inside—the Capitol were rooted in the unfounded claims that the election was "stolen." Elections officials in every state have certified the November election, finding no evidence of widespread election fraud.

"When I envision a mob that is being fed bad information—but local leaders know it's bad information... but it's popular so they decide not to speak up—and then the local leaders see how strong the mob is, and they're afraid of it," Merkley said. "And then the mob starts to move toward some objective—so many people believe that something has gone wrong. The position should have been correcting the lies and conspiracy."

A tweet from Sen. Ron Wyden Wednesday afternoon. - OFFICE OF SEN. RON WYDEN
  • Office of Sen. Ron Wyden
  • A tweet from Sen. Ron Wyden Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement issued Wednesday afternoon, Sen. Ron Wyden stated:

“What’s happening today in our nation’s Capitol is a direct assault on democracy, a riot by insurrectionists that caps off four years of Donald Trump fanning the flames of fanaticism. Every Republican lawmaker who supported his efforts to overturn a legitimate election shares responsibility for the violence at the heart of our democracy.

"All Americans must be able to elect House and Senate members safe in the knowledge that their views will be represented in civil debate here in Congress without mob rule ever squelching that discussion.

"As a steadfast defender of the First Amendment, I will always support peaceful protest even if I disagree with the views that are expressed. This is far from peaceful protest. But I thank the Capitol Police for their courage protecting all elected officials from criminals bent on destroying democracy. And I very much look forward to resuming the urgent work for our country, as soon as possible.”

Biden reacts to Capitol unrest


In a televised statement Wednesday afternoon, President-elect Joe Biden called the riots "an assault at the Citadel of Liberty," which "borders on sedition."

"Scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America," Biden said, adding that the "words of a president matter," offering the ability to inspire or incite.

Biden ended his speech by saying, "President Trump, it's time to step up."

Later, in a video address on Twitter, Trump—who Wednesday morning held a rally outside the White House and encouraged supporters to move to the Capitol—continued to characterize the election as "stolen" while also telling rioters, "you have to go home now." 
“What’s happening today in our nation’s Capitol is a direct assault on democracy, a riot by insurrectionists that caps off four years of Donald Trump fanning the flames of fanaticism." Sen. Ron Wyden tweet this

What's happens next?


From his "undisclosed location," Merkley said Wednesday afternoon that he hoped to reconvene with his colleagues soon to continue the work of certifying  states' electoral college votes. 

"I'd love us to be able to proceed just to defy the protesters who are outside," Merkley said. "I'm sure the wiser souls will arrange for us to reconvene after all appropriate safety measures have been taken—whether it’s tonight or tomorrow."

As for the question of why the Capitol grounds were not further secured before this vote—which, in other years, is something of a non-event for most Americans—Merkley said, "Everyone will want to know what went wrong and how to prevent it again—both sides of the aisle are saying this is a colossal failure of preparation. We’ll need to come together to find out what went wrong." 

The Source also attempted to reach out to incoming Congressman Cliff Bentz, who replaced Rep. Greg Walden in representing Oregon's 2nd Congressional District on Jan. 3. Bentz, a Republican, earlier called for an investigation into the recent election. He told the Medford Mail-Tribune Wednesday that he was safe, saying,  “We are working as hard as we can, my little team, to sort through the Constitutional issues — and there are a lot. We are going to do our best to do the right thing.”

About The Author

Nicole Vulcan

Nicole Vulcan has been editor of the Source since 2016. (Blame her for everything since then.) Favorite car: A Trek commuter bike. Favorite cat: An adopted dog who looks like a Jedi master. Favorite things, besides responding to your comments: Downton Abbey re-runs, Aretha Franklin albums, and pink wine.
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Do Permits and City Ordinances Really Matter?
Free Will Astrology—Week of January 7
Couching Tiger & Cujo’s Diner
The Hurting
Letters to the Editor 1/7/21
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
"Love Your Neighbor" 1st Thursday Presentation hosted by League of Women Voters of Deschutes County

"Love Your Neighbor" 1st Thursday Presentation hosted by League of Women Voters of Deschutes County

Thu., Jan. 7, 12-1 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Wellness | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

  • Local News »

    Feeling the Effects of Isolation? You Are Not Alone

    • by Ashley Moreno
    • Jan 6, 2021
    Oregon Health Authority launches mental health campaign More »

  • Local News »

    Noticias en Español

    • by Escrito por K.M. Collins Traducido por Jéssica Sánchez-Millar
    • Jan 6, 2021
    Se crea Healing Justice Collective, recauda fondos de capital para la restauración de la comunidad BIPOC (Negros, Indígenas, Personas de Color) More »

  • Local News »

    In Solidarity

    • by K.M. Collins
    • Jan 6, 2021
    Healing Justice Collective forms, raises seed funds for BIPOC community restoration More »
  • More »

Give Guide

Donate to 75 local nonprofits,
now through Dec. 31
Earn great thank-you gifts!

 Click here to get started


More by Nicole Vulcan

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 6-13, 2021

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2020

2020 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2020 Best of Central Oregon

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2020

Restaurant Guide 2020

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2020

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Happy Hour Guide

Happy Hour Guide - Winter 2020

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2021 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation