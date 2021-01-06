M

Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.

"All Americans must be able to elect House and Senate members safe in the knowledge that their views will be represented in civil debate here in Congress without mob rule ever squelching that discussion.



"As a steadfast defender of the First Amendment, I will always support peaceful protest even if I disagree with the views that are expressed. This is far from peaceful protest. But I thank the Capitol Police for their courage protecting all elected officials from criminals bent on destroying democracy. And I very much look forward to resuming the urgent work for our country, as soon as possible.”

In a televised statement Wednesday afternoon, President-elect Joe Biden called the riots "an assault at the Citadel of Liberty," which "borders on sedition."



"Scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America," Biden said, adding that the "words of a president matter," offering the ability to inspire or incite.



Biden ended his speech by saying, "President Trump, it's time to step up."



Later, in a video address on Twitter, Trump—who Wednesday morning held a rally outside the White House and encouraged supporters to move to the Capitol—continued to characterize the election as "stolen" while also telling rioters, "you have to go home now." “What’s happening today in our nation’s Capitol is a direct assault on democracy, a riot by insurrectionists that caps off four years of Donald Trump fanning the flames of fanaticism." Sen. Ron Wyden What's happens next?

"I'd love us to be able to proceed just to defy the protesters who are outside," Merkley said. "I'm sure the wiser souls will arrange for us to reconvene after all appropriate safety measures have been taken—whether it’s tonight or tomorrow."



As for the question of why the Capitol grounds were not further secured before this vote—which, in other years, is something of a non-event for most Americans—Merkley said, "Everyone will want to know what went wrong and how to prevent it again—both sides of the aisle are saying this is a colossal failure of preparation. We’ll need to come together to find out what went wrong." The Source also attempted to reach out to incoming Congressman Cliff Bentz, who replaced Rep. Greg Walden in representing Oregon's 2nd Congressional District on Jan. 3. Bentz, a Republican, earlier called for an investigation into the recent election. He told the Wednesday that he was safe, saying, “We are working as hard as we can, my little team, to sort through the Constitutional issues — and there are a lot. We are going to do our best to do the right thing.” Thealso attempted to reach out to incoming Congressman Cliff Bentz, who replaced Rep. Greg Walden in representing Oregon's 2nd Congressional District on Jan. 3. Bentz, a Republican, earlier called for an investigation into the recent election. He told the Medford Mail-Tribune Wednesday that he was safe, saying, “We are working as hard as we can, my little team, to sort through the Constitutional issues — and there are a lot. We are going to do our best to do the right thing.”

