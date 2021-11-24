Bachelor Delays Season 

Mt. Bachelor pushed back the start of its season from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, citing warm temperatures and lack of snowfall. The start date is dependent on more snow, but no specific benchmarks are set for snowfall. Mt. Bachelor Director of Marketing Leigh Capozzi told KTVZ that there's too much exposed grass and rocks to safely open.

The resort usually opens around Thanksgiving but can drag as late as mid-December. It's only the second year that Mt. Bachelor has predicted an opening date, which started as a COVID precaution.

Courtesy SkiHoodoo

Hoodoo Ski Area's Big Green Machine skiing and snowboarding chair lift in Central Oregon.

All pre-purchased lift tickets, rentals and lessons will be automatically refunded, and guests who reserved a camp space for their RV this weekend. are eligible for a full refund. Mt. Bachelor could delay the season further if the weather remains uncooperative.

Hoodoo skiers can expect an even later start date, with On The Snow reporting a projected start date of Dec. 17 at the Sisters-area resort.