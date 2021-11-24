 Bachelor Delays Season | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
November 24, 2021 News » Local News

Bachelor Delays Season 

Skiers and snowboarders will have to wait at least an extra week before hitting the slopes

By

Mt. Bachelor pushed back the start of its season from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, citing warm temperatures and lack of snowfall. The start date is dependent on more snow, but no specific benchmarks are set for snowfall. Mt. Bachelor Director of Marketing Leigh Capozzi told KTVZ that there's too much exposed grass and rocks to safely open.

The resort usually opens around Thanksgiving but can drag as late as mid-December. It's only the second year that Mt. Bachelor has predicted an opening date, which started as a COVID precaution.

Hoodoo Ski Area&#39;s Big Green Machine skiing and snowboarding chair lift in Central Oregon. - COURTESY SKIHOODOO
  • Courtesy SkiHoodoo
  • Hoodoo Ski Area's Big Green Machine skiing and snowboarding chair lift in Central Oregon.

All pre-purchased lift tickets, rentals and lessons will be automatically refunded, and guests who reserved a camp space for their RV this weekend. are eligible for a full refund. Mt. Bachelor could delay the season further if the weather remains uncooperative.

Hoodoo skiers can expect an even later start date, with On The Snow reporting a projected start date of Dec. 17 at the Sisters-area resort.

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
