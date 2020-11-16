Back in Business 

The last few months have been rough on families for a variety of reasons. One of which was the library closure. Good news! Not only is the library open now for families to browse, check out books and use computers, but there are a wide range of resources anyone can access from the comfort of their homes. Bend Nest caught up with Youth Services Supervisor, Chandra vanEijnsbergen at the Deschutes Public Library to find out more about the library's current offerings.

Courtesy Deschutes Public Library

There's nothing quite like spending time together reading a library book.

Q I don't have a library card, so should I even bother reading this article?







A Yes! Anyone, including kids, can get a library card online. Just click on "My Account" then "Get a Library Card" to get started. Not many people realize this, but we also got rid of late fees last year. So, if you're afraid of angry librarians coming after you over a late book, just give us a call and we'll work something out.

Q Life is crazy right now; I don't have time to stop by the library every time I want a book.







A You don't have to come to the library – we're on your phone! Just visit our Digital Downloads deschuteslibrary.org/books/downloads to see all the apps we offer. You can get free ebooks, audiobooks, comics and movies using your library card, without ever leaving your home.

Q To be honest, all my time is spent helping my kids with their online classes. Do you offer any help with this?







click to enlarge Courtesy Deschutes Public Library

Everyone loves to choose a book of their own.

Oh, you will love this. We have dozens of librarian-curated resource lists for you on a range of topics from ancient Rome to penguins. Click on the "Kids" section of our website and go to Homework Help deschuteslibrary.org/kids/homework . Our "Teens" section has their own area for higher-grade homework help as well deschuteslibrary.org/teens/assignments . There are also supplemental tools, such as Scholastic Teachables, where you'll find handouts, practice sheets and activity guides.

Q You know what? I have the learning bug now. Where do I go when I want to learn something new?







A No problem! Learning a language? Your library card gives you free access to the Mango Languages app. Need to boost your computer skills? We have Lynda.com, where you can master anything from spreadsheets to digital photography. Take a look at Gale Courses, too, if you need more structure and collaboration with other students.

Q This all looks great! But I really miss seeing other people. Are we actually able to visit the library?







A All our libraries are open again for browsing and computer/ printing use. While our meeting rooms are not yet available, we do have programs every week and many of them are interactive. Take a look at the calendar on our website to see all the upcoming options deschuteslibrary.org/calendar/online, including story times, craft activities, book clubs, learning groups and author talks. Again, you can participate from the comfort of your own home. If you miss a program, head to our YouTube channel to catch the recording.

But most of all, we want you to know that your library is here for you! We are happy to do one-on-one Zoom meetings with teachers or parents (or any adult) to brainstorm solutions to any of your information needs. Just reach out on our contact form and let us know how we can help.

Q What else have I been missing at the library?









A Here are some hidden gems that often surprise people: Curriculum Crates: We know the last thing you want to do right now is make another decision, so we took the guesswork out of several popular topics for elementary classes and created book bundles of 20 - 25 books and a study guide already set to go.

Educator and Student Services: Full of resources for learning

Educator Newsletter: Are you an educator? Sign up for our quarterly eNewsletter, "Teachers Know," to keep you up to date on what's happening at the library.

Streaming Documentaries and Movies: Have you tried Kanopy yet? Set it up on your smart TV and enjoy award-winning global perspectives in your living room.

Creativebug: Hobbies! You can try out dozens of arts, crafts and other maker activities using the Creativebug video classes and patterns. This is a great way to find fun, tangible activities for the kids to do after all that time online.

Magazines: We have over 1,000 digital magazines. You can read the latest juicy article you were eyeing in the grocery aisle with your tablet or smartphone. Browse through the list to see magazines for kids, teens and adults too.

Purchase Suggestions: We always want to hear from you with your recommendations for books, audiobooks, graphic novels, or movies. Look for this form under the "Books, Movies, Music" area of our website.

The FUTURE: Yes, we have even more amazing things coming for you. Stay tuned in December for our next "A Novel Idea" community read selection. Then in the spring we'll continue our "Author! Author!" speaker series, but with a fabulous new twist for 2021.