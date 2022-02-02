 Bail Denied | Local News | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

February 08, 2022 News » Local News

Bail Denied 

Ian Cranston’s request for pretrial release fails

By


A judge denied Ian Cranston the option of bail, and he’ll remain in jail until his trial in November, when he faces second-degree murder, first- and second-degree manslaughter and a handful of lesser charges over the September 19, 2021, shooting of Barry Washington Jr. outside of The Capitol, a bar in downtown Bend.  


Judge Beth Bagley ruled that there’s strong evidence Cranston committed murder and was therefore ineligible for pretrial release, but noted that the burden of proof during a trial would be higher. Prosecutors will have to prove that Cranston had a “conscious objective” to kill Washington.  


“This is a hearing to address release and potential release conditions for the defendant, Mr. Cranston, it is not a trial and the standard that would apply in a criminal trial does not apply here,” Bagley said before delivering her ruling. “In order for Mr. Cranston to be found guilty of any or all of these offenses, the state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt each and every element of those offenses.” 

click to enlarge Signs and artwork memorialize Barry Washington at the corner of Oregon Avenue and Wall Street. - JACK HARVEL
  • Jack Harvel
  • Signs and artwork memorialize Barry Washington at the corner of Oregon Avenue and Wall Street.
Prosecutors argued that Cranston used a disproportionate amount of force, and that Washington didn’t pose a threat to Cranston’s life, while defense attorney Kevin Sali alleged Washington’s size and aggressive actions caused Cranston legitimate fear for his life. Sali presented video footage from the restaurant Wild Rose, a City of Bend camera and footage Allsion Butler, Cranston’s fiancée, took from the encounter. It’s the first time video, save Butler’s footage, was shown in public. 


Washington’s mother, Lawanda Roberson, spoke before Bagley ruled, saying Washington wouldn’t hit someone without provocation, and that everything known about the argument leading to the shooting comes from witnesses close to Cranston. She also said she believed the shooting was racially motivated, charges District Attorney John Hummel pursued but could not prove. 


“Race set aside, people in this community will have to decide whether shooting and killing an unarmed man who punched you is justified,” she said.  

About The Author

Jack Harvel

Jack is originally from Kansas City, Missouri and has been making his way west since graduating from the University of Missouri, working a year and a half in Northeast Colorado before moving to Bend in the Spring of 2021. When not reporting he’s either playing folk songs (poorly) or grand strategy video games,...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

Speaking of...

More Local News »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Calendar

See All
Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Writers Working: Images that Shimmy and Shake Playshop

Writers Working: Images that Shimmy and Shake Playshop - Downtown Bend Library

Tue., Feb. 8, 5:30-7 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Local News

More by Jack Harvel

  • Mask Mandate Ending (Again)

    Mask Mandate Ending (Again)

    After eight months, Oregon health officials will strip mask requirements for indoor public spaces
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Feb 7, 2022
  • Not Delivering

    Not Delivering

    With indoor dining back, restaurants grapple with delivery apps and their costly policies
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Feb 2, 2022
  • Q&amp;A with Bend's Favorite Redditor

    Q&A with Bend's Favorite Redditor

    Since September, one of the most accessible outlets for information on the Bend City Council comes from an unlikely source: Pseudonymous Redditor Tailor Glad
    • By Jack Harvel
    • Feb 2, 2022
  • More »

Current Issue

Issue Cover

Source Weekly February 3, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation