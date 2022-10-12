Band Fact Sheet: Fellow Pynins 

With autumnal vibes floating in the air, my intake of folk music has picked up greatly as of late. Something about folky tunes just feels right this time of year. It's the perfect genre to match those crisp fall mornings when the breeze brushes along your face as we slowly ease into winter.

With that in mind, it seems as though Ashland-duo Fellow Pynins are not only masters of folk music, but also masters of perfect timing. The pair will make the trip to Sisters for a show at The Belfry on Oct. 17. Learn more about the duo below with this Band Fact Sheet.

Who's in the band: Dani Aubert on claw-hammer banjo, bouzouki & vocals. Then Ian George handles guitar, mandolin & vocals. The duo's sophomore album features instrumentation from players in Ireland, London, Boston, New York City and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

How they came to be: The story of Fellow Pynins is kind of a cosmic tale that started over 10 years ago. George is originally from Minnesota, and Aubert from Pennsylvania. George had moved to Eugene before their first meeting, where the pair met at a jam session. They sat next to each other the whole night, but didn't talk much as they were focused on the music. Then every time Aubert would drive through Eugene over the years, she managed to run into George every time—just by chance. Finally they hung out. You know how the rest of the story goes: The two fell in love, had kids and became an incredible folk duo along the way. Now the two live in Ashland.

What's to like: Fellow Pynins offers a very whimsical and contemporary approach to folk tunes, spinning classic folk stories and pieces in their own smart and sophisticated way. It shows that not only are they talented musicians and songwriters, but they are students that really respect the history of folk and Americana. The duo's harmonies have a haunting quality that pulls you in. And I can't forget to mention the magical string arrangements. They can make a song feel way bigger than it may seem on paper.

Songs to start with: "Pretty Polly," "Wild & the Untamed," "Land Where The Sugar Beets Grow," "The Road & the Miles to Dundee," "Silver Dagger."

For fans of: Watchhouse (formerly Mandolin Orange), The Milk Carton Kids, I'm With Her.

Random Internet Dig Fact: "The Galway Shawl," which is the final track on Fellow Pynin's sophomore album from this year, features an interesting character. The song starts with the voice of Kitty O'Mahony, in her 70s at the time, singing in her County Cork, Ireland, home. The duo managed to get this recording after searching for folk singers in Ireland. The pair held onto the recording for years and finally found the perfect use for it. Aubert joins in on the song to harmonize, as they laced the recording into the final track some odd years later.

Socials:

Instagram: @fellowpynins

Facebook: Fellow Pynins

Fellow Pynins

Mon., Oct. 17, 7-11pm

The Belfry

302 E Main Ave., Sisters

$15 on BendTicket