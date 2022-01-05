 Band Fact Sheet: The Unlikely Candidates | Sound Stories & Interviews | Bend | The Source Weekly - Bend, Oregon
Become a Source Insider
The Source Weekly’s reporting is made possible by the power of your support. Be a part of it!
Search
Settings
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

January 05, 2022 Music » Sound Stories & Interviews

Band Fact Sheet: The Unlikely Candidates 

Texas rockers get ready to take on the Volcanic

By

The South is filled with such a strong musical history that has continued to evolve as music does, and Texas in particular has always played a huge part in the industry. The Unlikely Candidates is a good example of this, as the current five-piece has been forging a different path than that of those earlier examples of Texas music. These guys definitely fit in more with the alternative and indie-rock scene that has boomed since the days of pure country musicians in the area. Today, Texas is just a hotbed for every genre, and The Unlikely Candidates are coming into their own with a debut album that will be on the way sooner rather than later—a mix of rock, pop, and good vibes.

Even with delays of the pandemic and other obstacles, The Unlikely Candidates continue to churn out strong singles that show the band isn't afraid to switch up its sound. Learn more about the rising band in this Band Fact Sheet before it plays the Volcanic Theatre Pub Jan. 11.

The Unlikely Candidates' newest single, "Gemini," is available on Spotify and Apple Music - COURTESY ZACH BURNS
  • Courtesy Zach Burns
  • The Unlikely Candidates' newest single, "Gemini," is available on Spotify and Apple Music

Where they're from: Based out of Fort Worth, Texas, the band originally came together in 2008 as an acoustic duo of Kyle Morris and Cole Male. Then in 2013 the band evolved and the newly formed group released its debut EP, "Follow My Feet," which shared the same name as the group's first single. They haven't looked back since.

Members: Kyle Morris (vocals), Brenton Carney (guitar), Cole Male (guitar), Jared Hornbeek (bass) and Kevin Goddard (drums).

What's to like: The energy present in most of The Unlikely Candidates' hits is contagious. The band finds ways to craft these catchy hooks in the middle of epic breakdowns. The amount of versatility it brings to the table should also be celebrated. The band's latest single, "Gemini," feels like a disco-y little number for dancing and fun grooves, while 2018's "Bells" is an anthemic rock song meant to be sung loudly. This versatility is probably a product of where they came from and all the influences in the area. Even when the band takes on poppier tracks, nothing feels out of place, and you get the sense that the whole band is just having a good time when you listen to an Unlikely Candidates song.

Normal 0 false false false EN-US X-NONE X-NONE

https://youtu.be/vyD56uYmxRs

Songs to start with: "Novocaine," "Gemini," "High Low"

For fans of: DREAMERS, The Mowglis, Panic at The Disco

Random Internet Dig Fact: In an interview with the Daily Rind Blog in 2020, the band shared that early on the guys would rent out a room for band practice at a space in Dallas. The owners of the rehearsal space never contacted about payment, and no one was ever there on staff so the band used it eight or nine times in a row without paying. One day they went to get food and when they came back the space was locked with all of the band's gear inside. In order to retrieve the gear, they climbed through a vent and "Mission Impossibled" their way in. The mission was a success and they never practiced there again.

The Unlikely Candidates w/ The Criticals
Tue., Jan. 11, 8-11pm
Volcanic Theatre Pub
70 SW Century Dr., Bend
$15.


About The Author

Isaac Biehl

Isaac is living proof that "Iowa Nice" is actually a thing. A journalism graduate from Iowa State University, he regularly writes about music, the outdoors and the arts/culture scene. Isaac loves the Trail Blazers, backpacking and a good IPA. He plans to one day win Survivor. Your move, Jeff Probst...
More
Pin It
Email
Print
Favorite
Share

Trending

More Sound Stories & Interviews »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Readers also liked…

  • Triple Whammy

    Triple Whammy

    Eric Leadbetter helps bring joy to the music scene, food industry and hospital workers with the St. Charles Meal Mission
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jun 1, 2020
  • Life in the 'Badlands' ▶ [with video]

    Life in the 'Badlands' ▶ [with video]

    Casey Parnell's debut solo album is set to the background of nature
    • by Isaac Biehl
    • Jul 29, 2020

Calendar

See All
Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Kassi Valazza Fireside Show At The Suttle Lodge

Kassi Valazza Fireside Show At The Suttle Lodge - The Suttle Lodge & Boathouse

Thu., Jan. 6, 5:30-8 p.m.
View All Our Picks
Kids | Food & Drink | Music | Outside
Submit an Event
Submitting an event is free and easy.

Newsletter Signup

Get Central Oregon daily news
directly in your inbox

Get Social

  • The Source Weekly

Latest in Sound Stories & Interviews

More by Isaac Biehl

Current Issue

Issue Cover

January 5-12, 2022

Special Issues

Want to advertise with us?

For info on print and digital advertising, >> Click Here

Special Issues & Guides

Give Guide 2021

Give Guide

Give Guide 2021

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

The Leaflet

The Leaflet — Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

Central Oregon Pets

Central Oregon Pets - Fall 2021

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Best Of

2021 Best of Central Oregon

Restaurant Guide 2021

Restaurant Guide

Restaurant Guide 2021

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Central Oregon Visitors Guide

The Neighborhoods of Central Oregon

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Email
Newsletters
Instagram
RSS

© 2022 LAY IT OUT INC | 704 NW GEORGIA AVE, BEND, OREGON 97703  |   Privacy Policy

Website powered by Foundation